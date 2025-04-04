Same Trump, another era: 1987 trade rant resurfaces amid tariff rise — back when he vowed never to run | WATCH

Read Full Article

As US President Donald Trump rolled out sweeping tariffs under his 'Liberation Day' initiative, a decades-old interview from 1987 has surged back into public conversation—highlighting just how long Trump has been sounding the alarm on trade imbalances and America’s perceived decline on the global stage.

In the CNN interview with Larry King, a 41-year-old Trump, then a real estate tycoon, unleashed a scathing critique of U.S. trade policies and foreign relations, lamenting how other nations were “ripping off” the United States. "This is a great country. They laugh at us. Behind our backs, they laugh at us because of our own stupidity," he declared, echoing sentiments that would define his later political rise.

The resurfaced clip, now circulating widely online, is seen as a precursor to Trump’s aggressive economic nationalism. "I believe it's very important that you have free trade, but we don't have free trade right now," he told King. He specifically called out Japan for benefiting from US military protection in the Persian Gulf while contributing little financially—an argument that has since become a cornerstone of his “America First” policy doctrine.

This week, Trump unveiled a fresh wave of tariffs: a 10% baseline levy on most imports, escalating to 20% on goods from the European Union, 24% on Japan, and 25% on South Korea. The blanket tariff takes effect at 12:01 AM Saturday, while reciprocal duties kick in after midnight on April 9.

The irony of the moment wasn’t lost on observers. When asked in 1987 whether he harbored presidential ambitions, Trump had quipped: "I have no intention of running for president." Yet nearly four decades later, not only is he the 47th president, but he’s also toying with the idea of a third term—despite the constitutional two-term cap. “There are methods which you could do it,” he told NBC News in a recent interview, adding bluntly, “I’m not joking.”

In another memorable exchange from 1987, when King asked Trump why he identified as a Republican, Trump smiled and replied, “I have no idea.”

The old interview not only offers insight into Trump's long-held worldview but also underlines the continuity—and contradictions—in his political evolution. From brash businessman to defiant president, Trump’s message hasn’t changed much. The stage, however, has grown exponentially larger.

