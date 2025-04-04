user
China announces retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods starting April 10 after Trump's trade move

China has just said it will add a 34% tariff on US goods starting from 10 April. Its finance ministry says the US tariffs on Chinese products are "not in line with international trade rules".

Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

China on Friday announced a slew of additional tariffs and restrictions against US goods as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The Finance Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10.

It added the US tariffs on Chinese products are "not in line with international trade rules".

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium to the United States, effective April 4.

"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

It also added 11 entities to the "unreliable entity" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive actions against foreign entities.

US President Donald Trump has announced 54% tariffs on China, which include previous duties already in place. That makes China one of the hardest-hit countries on America's tariff list.

