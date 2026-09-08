Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka to hold high-level discussions on bilateral matters, enhance security cooperation, and interact with the Indian diaspora, reinforcing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, during which he is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the island nation’s leadership on diverse bilateral matters and interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo.

Taking to X to announce his departure, Rajnath Singh stated, “Leaving New Delhi for Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit.” Leaving New Delhi for Sri Lanka on a three day official visit. Looking forward to a productive engagement with the leadership of Sri Lanka during the visit. I shall also be interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka. Besides our longstanding partnership as well… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2026

Highlighting the agenda for his diplomatic visit, he added, “Looking forward to a productive engagement with the leadership of Sri Lanka during the visit. I shall also be interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka.”

Underscoring the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, the Defence Minister further remarked, “Besides our longstanding partnership as well as deep historical and civilisational ties, Sri Lanka is one of our most important partners under the Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives.”

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the diplomatic mission is set to enhance longstanding, friendly bilateral relations across mutually advantageous sectors, emphasising robust maritime and security cooperation.

The statement outlined, "India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, anchored by regional security, defence, economic and trade cooperation and strong people-to-people ties. The bilateral relationship received further impetus when India assisted Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and provided assistance, as one of the first responders, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka in 2025."

The official communication further stated, "It underscored India's continued commitment and emphasis on 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)."

Bilateral ties have witnessed increased momentum following India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package extended to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, which targeted the restoration of road, rail, and bridge infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, healthcare, education, agriculture, and enhanced disaster management capabilities.

Building on Recent Diplomatic Engagements

The ongoing visit builds upon recent high-level exchanges. In August, Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando undertook an official visit to India, during which he met with Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani to evaluate bilateral defence collaboration.

The Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X regarding that interaction, "CDS General N.S. Raja Subramani interacted with Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando, Sri Lanka Navy Commander, during his official visit to India. The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement, and discussed key regional security matters to further deepen the India-Sri Lanka strategic partnership."

Additionally, Vice-Admiral Fernando met with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to deliberate on the implementation of initiatives outlined under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan. He also met Indian Navy chief, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, with discussions centering on reinforcing maritime security cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining peace and stability throughout the Indian Ocean Region in accordance with India's MAHASAGAR vision, according to the Indian Navy. (ANI)