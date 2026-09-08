Turkish President Erdogan blamed Israel for sparking the Middle East conflict and derailing a US-Iran peace deal. Israeli PM Netanyahu responded by calling Iran's regime weak and vowing to defend Israel, calling it a regional superpower.

Erdogan Accuses Israel of Sabotaging Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of sparking the Middle East conflict and intentionally sabotaging regional peace efforts, stating that the global economy and regional nations are paying the price for Israeli "schemes and provocations".

According to a statement published by his office on X, Erdoğan levelled sharp criticism against Israel's leadership, holding them directly responsible for derailing the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the US in June, intended to bring relief and ease military tensions. “Not just the Iranian people and our brotherly Gulf countries, but everyone, whether directly involved or not, is paying the price of the war that started with Israel’s schemes and provocations,” Erdogan said after a Presidential Cabinet meeting.

Highlighting diplomatic setbacks, Erdogan asserted that Israeli actions actively undermined agreements aimed at de-escalating conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and regional actors. “It was, once again, Israel’s lies and acts of sabotage that derailed the Islamabad Accord, which had brought relief to our entire region,” Erdoğan stated.

Warning that long-term regional stability remains out of reach as long as current hardline policies persist, the Turkish leader called for an immediate shift in approach toward diplomacy. “As long as this radical mentality that regards even the slightest prospect of peace as a threat to itself remains unchanged, the ‘storm of crisis’ in our region will not subside,” Erdoğan added.

Netanyahu Vows to Topple Iranian Regime

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Iranian government's downfall is approaching while it struggles for survival, adding that a further objective remains to be fulfilled. During a governmental meeting held for a Rosh Hashanah Toast on Sunday, he made these observations.

"We are determined to defend ourselves; we are determined to strike our enemies. They are not attacking us. Iran is refraining from doing so, and it knows why. Of course, it could err and make the mistake of attacking us anyway. It will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

He maintained that Israel stands as the premier superpower across the Middle East while issuing a caution to adversaries: "Do not try us." "I say to our enemies: Do not try us. This (Israeli) people know how to unite in moments of testing, and right now it is the strongest superpower in the Middle East, and some say even beyond," Netanyahu added.

"The achievements are immense, but there is still more to complete. I mean, first and foremost, the toppling of the (Iranian) regime. This regime in Iran — its end is near. It is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering. And there is another mission to complete, which we are determined to bring about," Netanyahu highlighted.

"This will permanently change the face of the Middle East and the history of our people. We know that we are determined to do this, and we are determined and know that we are capable of doing this," he stressed.

Details of the Islamabad Accord

Notably, the 14-point agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days. It also includes provisions for the removal of the US naval blockade, safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, phased sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a US-backed economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion. (ANI)