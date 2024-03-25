Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Prioritize dialogue over stubbornness': Former Maldives President advises Muizzu amid debt relief appeal

    Muizzu faced criticism from his predecessor during a Male event supporting the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) parliamentary candidates. Solih stressed the importance of cooperative engagement with neighboring countries and criticised the misrepresentation of financial realities.

    Amid discussions surrounding the Maldives' financial challenges and geopolitical ties, former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has urged current President Mohamed Muizzu to prioritise dialogue over stubbornness. Solih's appeal comes in response to Muizzu's recent plea to India for debt relief, which has sparked debates about the nation's fiscal strategies and regional relationships.

    Despite owing more to China, Muizzu initiated debt restructuring talks with India, a move Solih deemed inconsistent.

    Addressing the audience, Solih highlighted the necessity of dialogue and cooperation, expressing confidence in the willingness of neighboring nations to assist. However, he noted Muizzu's reluctance to compromise, suggesting a delayed understanding of the gravity of the situation within the government.

    Muizzu's approach towards India has been a source of contention, particularly following his call for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, which strained bilateral relations.

