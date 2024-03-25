Delhi minister Atishi declares Holi boycott amid AAP's protest over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Drawing attention to Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi lamented the erosion of democratic principles, rallying the public to join their cause in safeguarding democracy. The AAP leader announced plans for a rally orchestrated by the INDIA bloc on March 31.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (March 25) continued their protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's arrest is linked to the Delhi Excise policy case. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, took to social media to declare their unconventional stance, expressing their decision not to partake in the festivities of Holi this year.

Instead, they've extended an appeal to the citizens to stand united against cruelty and injustice.

Atishi stressed the significance of Holi beyond its festive revelries, portraying it as a symbolic victory of righteousness over malevolence, and justice over oppression. She highlighted the relentless efforts of AAP leaders in combating what they perceive as evil and injustice within the political landscape.

Drawing attention to Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi lamented the erosion of democratic principles, rallying the public to join their cause in safeguarding democracy. The AAP leader announced plans for a rally orchestrated by the INDIA bloc on March 31, aimed at protesting Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Echoing Atishi's sentiments, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Kejriwal's arrest as a calculated maneuver to debilitate opposition voices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kharge slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for employing tactics to stifle dissent, citing instances of freezing opposition party accounts and targeting opposition leaders.

