Elections in two PoJK districts were postponed to August 10 due to ongoing protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee. With talks failing, the group has threatened a march, while public interest in the polls remains 'almost non-existent'.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have been postponed until August 10 in the two districts of Sudhnoti and Rawalakot due to the ongoing protest sit-in organised by the Public Action Committee (PAC), adding to uncertainty surrounding the electoral process.

Protests Intensify as Talks Collapse

The postponement comes as a 52-day protest movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) continues to intensify across the region. According to the organisers, talks with the government collapsed on Saturday after authorities allegedly refused to release detained protesters, withdraw cases against activists, or accept the committee's key demands. The JAAC subsequently set a 1:00 pm deadline on July 27 for the government to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Election Process Marred by Public Apathy

The developments coincided with the first phase of polling in 13 constituencies of the Mirpur Division, with some observers suggesting that a peaceful electoral process could create space for renewed dialogue between the government and protesters.

Political parties have reported significant difficulties in conducting election campaigns because of the prolonged strike and demonstrations. Public meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigning have been disrupted, while a noticeable lack of public interest in the elections across PoJK has further dampened political activity.

According to residents, many people believe their fundamental rights and long-standing grievances should be addressed before elections are held. The public enthusiasm for the polls is "almost non-existent", with many citizens prioritising the demands of the protest movement over electoral politics. They also claimed the Public Action Committee gained public support after its pressure reportedly resulted in reductions in flour and electricity prices, while alleging that successive governments have failed to represent the interests of ordinary people adequately.

The residents further stated that election campaigns have witnessed significantly lower public participation compared to previous years. Candidates, despite investing considerable resources in campaigning, remain uncertain about voter turnout and the smooth conduct of polling if protests continue. Businesses associated with election activities have also reported reduced activity due to the subdued campaign environment.

Accusations of Political Suppression

Earlier on June 30, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had sharply criticised the Pakistani authorities after a political delegation led by opposition leaders was reportedly stopped from entering Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing the move as further evidence of what it called the state's suppression of democratic rights and political dissent. The committee also alleged that authorities had imposed restrictions extending beyond political movement, claiming that food supplies had been obstructed and access to the region had been curtailed. It argued that these measures had exposed the government's approach toward the people of PoJK.

Amnesty International Condemns Crackdown

Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights. (ANI)