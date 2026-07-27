Thousands of protestors marched from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad in PoJK after the Joint Awami Action Committee's talks with authorities failed. The 52-day protest demands the release of detainees and has disrupted local elections.

Thousands of people gathered in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Monday to march towards Muzaffarabad after talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the authorities failed to address the demands put forward by the committee.

Protest Background and Demands

The march comes amid a 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators continuing to press for the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases registered against protesters, and acceptance of their wider demands. JAAC, earlier, had set a 1:00 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

The protesters, mobilised under the banner of the JAAC, have maintained pressure on the authorities through demonstrations and road marches across PoJK, demanding action on issues raised by the movement. The latest march from Rawalakot towards Muzaffarabad follows the breakdown of discussions between representatives of the protest movement and government authorities, with no agreement reached on the key demands raised by the demonstrators.

Impact on Local Elections

The developments coincided with the first phase of polling in 13 constituencies of the Mirpur Division, with some observers suggesting that a peaceful electoral process could create space for renewed dialogue between the government and protesters. However, the election process has also witnessed disruptions, with incidents of violence and allegations of poll rigging reported from Kotli.

Political parties have reported significant difficulties in conducting election campaigns because of the prolonged strike and demonstrations. Public meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigning have been disrupted, while a noticeable lack of public interest in the elections across PoJK has further dampened political activity.

Moreover, the Legislative Assembly elections in the two districts of Sudhnoti and Rawalakot in PoJK have been postponed until August 10 due to the ongoing protest, adding to uncertainty surrounding the electoral process. (ANI)