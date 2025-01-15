Passenger dies on Air France flight from Paris to Boston after doctor on-board tries to save them

An Air France passenger died on a Paris-to-Boston flight despite a doctor's efforts to save them. Massachusetts State Police are investigating, and the airline stated its crew is trained to handle such situations.

A medical emergency onboard an Air France flight resulted in the death of a passenger. The incident occurred on a flight returning from Paris to Boston, prompting an investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

Also Read: Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

According to reports, a doctor onboard the flight attempted to save the passenger's life after they suffered a medical emergency. Unfortunately, despite the doctor's efforts, the passenger succumbed to their condition.

Upon landing at Boston airport, emergency services were deployed to the runway, including the State Police Detective Unit.

The identity of the passenger has not been disclosed. Authorities are working to determine the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our crew members are regularly trained to handle these situations,” the airline stated.

Deaths on commercial flights are rare as the estimates suggest only 0.21 deaths per million passengers in 2021. The majority of these incidents result from medical issues unrelated to the aircraft.

Flight attendants are trained to respond to medical emergencies, and most in-flight incidents are successfully managed. In severe cases, flights may be diverted to the nearest airport to seek medical assistance. Onboard doctors may also be called upon to provide additional support.

Also Read: Is Pakistan's ambitious naval aspiration a mirage in the face of economic turmoil?

Latest Videos