Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

A high-level enquiry committee set up by the central government in November 2023 has recommended taking legal action against an individual involved in organized criminal activities that compromised the security interests of both India and the US.

The committee's investigation was prompted by concerns raised by US authorities regarding the activities of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug peddlers. The enquiry committee conducted its own investigation, pursued leads provided by the US, and examined officials from various agencies.

"On receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered Enquiry Committee was set up by the Govt. of India in November 2023," the statement reads. The statement didn't mention any names whatsoever.

According to the statement, the individual in question has been linked to earlier criminal activities, and the committee has recommended expediting the legal action against them. Additionally, the committee has suggested improving systems and procedures to enhance India's response capability and ensure coordinated action in dealing with similar matters.

This development is connected to the alleged assassination plot of pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun, wanted in India on terrorism charges, holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada. He is classified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The US Department of State had stated that an Indian government employee was involved in the foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by US federal prosecutors for his role in the plot. India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into the matter. Gupta was arrested in Czech Republic and extradited to the US in June 2024.

