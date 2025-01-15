Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

A high-level Indian government committee recommends legal action against an individual involved in organized crime, compromising India-US security interests.

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

A high-level enquiry committee set up by the central government in November 2023 has recommended taking legal action against an individual involved in organized criminal activities that compromised the security interests of both India and the US.

Also Read: 'Har Har Mahadev': Viral video shows Bear hugging Shivling in Chattisgarh, wins hearts online (WATCH)

The committee's investigation was prompted by concerns raised by US authorities regarding the activities of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug peddlers. The enquiry committee conducted its own investigation, pursued leads provided by the US, and examined officials from various agencies.

"On receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered Enquiry Committee was set up by the Govt. of India in November 2023," the statement reads. The statement didn't mention any names whatsoever. 

According to the statement, the individual in question has been linked to earlier criminal activities, and the committee has recommended expediting the legal action against them. Additionally, the committee has suggested improving systems and procedures to enhance India's response capability and ensure coordinated action in dealing with similar matters.

This development is connected to the alleged assassination plot of pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Pannun, wanted in India on terrorism charges, holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada. He is classified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The US Department of State had stated that an Indian government employee was involved in the foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. Indian national Nikhil Gupta was charged by US federal prosecutors for his role in the plot. India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into the matter. Gupta was arrested in Czech Republic and extradited to the US in June 2024.

Also Read: Is Pakistan's ambitious naval aspiration a mirage in the face of economic turmoil?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Are Pakistan's ambitious naval aspirations a mirage amid economic turmoil? snt

Is Pakistan's ambitious naval aspiration a mirage in the face of economic turmoil?

South Africa's massive crackdown on illegal gold mine: 60 bodies recovered, 132 miners rescued anr

South Africa's massive crackdown on illegal gold mine: 60 bodies recovered, 132 miners rescued

GROUNDBREAKING: Scientists reveal face of 'completely lost' human ancestor, rewrite history of evolution shk

GROUNDBREAKING: Scientists reveal face of 'completely lost' human ancestor, rewrite history of evolution

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11 dmn

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

Secret meet about Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH) shk

Secret meeting on Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH)

Recent Stories

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers RBA

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date RBA

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon