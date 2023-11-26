Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH)

    The Israeli military had said that as many as 13 Israelis were released in Gaza and in exchange 39 more Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel in the West Bank. Reports further said that Hamas also released four Thai hostages.

    Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Released by Israel, a woman wasted no time in calling upon Hamas to continue violence against Jewish individuals. After her release, the terrorist Ruda Abu Ajamiya promptly urged Hamas to further shed Jewish blood, singing war songs evoking Muhammad Deif. This exchange for her release, alongside two others, was demanded by Hamas in exchange for the freedom of a child.

    On Saturday, a second group of Israeli hostages left Hamas captivity, hours after delay had increased the anxiety of desperate families. According to reports, the Israeli military had said that as many as 13 Israelis were released in Gaza and in exchange 39 more Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel in the West Bank. Reports further said that Hamas also released four Thai hostages.

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    The release of the first batch of hostages took place on Friday, under a temporary four-day truce deal brokered by Qatar.

    The Israelis had been expected to be handed over to the Red Cross on Gaza's border with Egypt at 16:00 (14:00 GMT).

    Qassam Brigades, the Hamas armed wing, reportedly said there were issues over the delivery of aid to northern Gaza and the selection criteria for Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for captives held by Hamas. However, Israel denied violating the terms of the deal.

    Hamas releases first 13 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire agreement (WATCH)

    On Friday, Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan had said that a total of 340 aid trucks had gone into Gaza, but only 65 had reached northern Gaza - which he said was less than half of what Israel had agreed. Israel describes the north as a war zone and says the UN is responsible for delivering the aid.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tragic Karachi mall fire takes 11 lives, 35 injured rushed to hospital as rescue operation continues avv

    Tragic Karachi mall fire takes 11 lives, 35 injured rushed to hospital as rescue operation continues

    Indian origin yoga prodigy Ishwar continues his domination worldwide, wins gold in Europe avv

    Indian origin yoga prodigy Ishwar continues his domination worldwide, wins gold in Europe

    China allows visa free entry to citizens of THESE countries from December 1 gcw

    China allows visa-free entry to citizens of 6 countries from December 1

    Explained Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Explained: Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened RBA

    Katrina Kaif once had near-death experience in a chopper; here's what happened

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead ATG

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    Bengaluru Kambala's unwavering dedication attracts million-rupee investments

    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read ATG

    The Archies song 'Dhisoom Dhisoom' OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor send playful warning to Agastya Nanda; Read

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check rkn

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon