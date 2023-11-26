Palestinian woman released by Israel immediately calls on Hamas to shed more Jewish blood (WATCH)

The Israeli military had said that as many as 13 Israelis were released in Gaza and in exchange 39 more Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel in the West Bank. Reports further said that Hamas also released four Thai hostages.

Released by Israel, a woman wasted no time in calling upon Hamas to continue violence against Jewish individuals. After her release, the terrorist Ruda Abu Ajamiya promptly urged Hamas to further shed Jewish blood, singing war songs evoking Muhammad Deif. This exchange for her release, alongside two others, was demanded by Hamas in exchange for the freedom of a child.

On Saturday, a second group of Israeli hostages left Hamas captivity, hours after delay had increased the anxiety of desperate families. According to reports, the Israeli military had said that as many as 13 Israelis were released in Gaza and in exchange 39 more Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel in the West Bank. Reports further said that Hamas also released four Thai hostages.

Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

The release of the first batch of hostages took place on Friday, under a temporary four-day truce deal brokered by Qatar.

The Israelis had been expected to be handed over to the Red Cross on Gaza's border with Egypt at 16:00 (14:00 GMT).

Qassam Brigades, the Hamas armed wing, reportedly said there were issues over the delivery of aid to northern Gaza and the selection criteria for Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for captives held by Hamas. However, Israel denied violating the terms of the deal.

Hamas releases first 13 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire agreement (WATCH)

On Friday, Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan had said that a total of 340 aid trucks had gone into Gaza, but only 65 had reached northern Gaza - which he said was less than half of what Israel had agreed. Israel describes the north as a war zone and says the UN is responsible for delivering the aid.