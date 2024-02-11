Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI demands CEC's resignation amid rigging allegations and protests

    Imran Khan's PTI demands CEC resignation, alleging vote rigging and constitutional violations, questioning legitimacy of PDM-2 coalition government.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 8:32 PM IST

    Following numerous allegations of vote tampering during the recently concluded general elections on February 8th, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the prompt resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Asserting constitutional breaches, the party contends its entitlement to establish the government after attaining a majority in the 2024 general election, as reported by ARY News.

    Also read: Pakistan Elections 2024: Courts in Pakistan flood with petitions challenging general election results

    A spokesperson for PTI has called for the resignation of both the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), citing constitutional infractions. The party argues that the creation of a coalition government, referred to as PDM-2, by members of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), stems from manipulated elections and the electorate's repudiation of deceitful parties through their ballots.

    Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a prominent PTI leader, had previously announced the party's aspirations to lead in the central government, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He hinted at a possible collaboration with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to secure reserved seats.

    The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed unofficial results for 264 out of 265 National Assembly (NA) seats. Independent candidates are currently ahead with 95 seats, trailed by PML-N with 79, and PPP with 54.

    According to unofficial data from the electoral watchdog, additional results show MQM-P with 17 seats, IPP and BNP with two each, JUI-F with four, PML-Q with three, and MWM, PML-Z, PMAP, PNAP with one seat each. This scenario suggests the likelihood of legal disputes and political maneuvering following the elections.

    Also read: Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protest over delayed election results

    PTI activists are presently staging protests, claiming election irregularities. In Rawalpindi, demonstrators congregated outside the district election commissioner's office in Sadiqabad, encountering police use of tear gas and baton charges.

    In Sukkur, PTI supporters, under the leadership of independent candidates Gohar Khoso and Safia Baloch, staged a protest outside the Press Club. Additionally, another PTI demonstration took place outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's Sindh office, with security personnel present.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 8:32 PM IST
