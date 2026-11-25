A German tourist experienced a harrowing ordeal when sudden strong winds violently swayed a suspension bridge in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. Video footage captures him clinging to the structure before the bridge reportedly flipped 180 degrees shortly after.

At Chile's Torres del Paine National Park, a German visitor had a terrifying experience when strong winds made a suspension bridge swing violently as he tried to cross it. The man is seen clinging tightly to the structure as it sways from side to side, making it impossible for him to keep his equilibrium, in an internet video of the incident.

Strong winds apparently caught the party of visitors off guard as they were crossing a bridge across a ravine in the Magallanes area of southern Chile. The visitor was identified as Henry, a German citizen from Düsseldorf, according to Chilean news source 24 Horas. His fiancée had safely crossed the suspension bridge only minutes before, when the weather was comparatively calm, so he took the decision to do the same.

But by the time Henry tried to cross, things had drastically changed. Recalling the experience, he told LUN, "My girlfriend had crossed before me when there was no wind and the bridge was completely calm. That's why I decided to cross it. If the wind had been like that, I wouldn't have even tried."

In a video taken by one of his friends, Henry can be seen clinging to the bridge while powerful winds push it from side to side. He found it difficult to remain steady as the movement became more forceful.

His partner also remembered how she concentrated on clinging to the structure as the wind grew stronger throughout their trip. Even after they had successfully crossed the ravine, Martn González, another group member, noted the bridge's terrifying movement.

According to González, the force of the wind was so intense that the suspension bridge completely flipped over before eventually returning to its original position.

"When we were passing underneath, when we were no longer there, the bridge turned 180 degrees," he recalled.

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A park ranger from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) allegedly showed up at the scene after the incident and stopped additional tourists from crossing the bridge.

The event has highlighted the dangers of abrupt weather shifts in exposed highland regions, where strong winds may make outdoor crossings more hazardous. Trekkers and adventure travelers love Torres del Paine, one of Chile's most well-known national parks, although the weather may change quickly there.