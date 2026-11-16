President Trump announced a trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to address nuclear disarmament, global trade, and the war in Ukraine, which he identified as a key priority for discussions during the upcoming APEC summit in China.

Trump to Discuss Ukraine War at Trilateral Summit with Xi and Putin

Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday laid out an ambitious agenda for his first-ever trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the three leaders will tackle nuclear disarmament, the conflict in Iran, global trade, and the war in Ukraine, which he described as his "favourite subject."

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for Asia, Trump confirmed he intends to raise the Russia-Ukraine war directly when the three leaders convene on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. "We're going to be talking about denuclearisation...We'll talk about Iran," Trump said when asked what topics would dominate the unprecedented three-way talks. "We'll also talk about my favourite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine is losing. Ukraine and Russia are losing 25,000 souls per month, so we'll be talking about that. We'll also discuss economics and trade."

Trump’s explicit inclusion of Ukraine marks a notable shift after US officials had previously signalled that the conflict might be left off the formal trilateral docket. His remarks have also sharpened anxieties in Kyiv, where Ukrainian officials have warned against major powers negotiating over Ukraine’s fate without its participation. Beyond the war in Eastern Europe, the Shenzhen meeting brings together the world’s three foremost nuclear powers at a sensitive moment for global arms control, following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year.

While Washington has pushed to bring Beijing into broader nuclear reduction talks, China has historically resisted direct negotiations, arguing that the United States and Russia maintain significantly larger nuclear arsenals. Beijing, which confirmed the summit earlier on Monday, characterised the upcoming gathering as being of "ground-breaking significance" aimed at "safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations". The three leaders are also expected to weigh the geopolitical and economic fallout from the conflict involving Iran, alongside ongoing friction over tariffs, technology restrictions, and supply chains between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier, Trump said he may meet North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia trip, which will take him to the Philippines for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and then to China for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. While speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, before boarding Marine One, he said, "We're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines, a big meeting mostly on economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed. And economically, we're leading every country in the world by a lot...so I'm making the major speech. And then we go to China, and we'll be with President Xi. He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un, also. So that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot."

Trump's remarks on Monday raised the possibility of a meeting with Kim, with whom he held three meetings during his first presidential term, including the historic Singapore summit in 2018 and meetings in Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarised Zone in 2019. (ANI)