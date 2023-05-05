Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

The Indian mission recalled how the facility provided comfort to more than 3500 evacuees and served as the nerve centre for planning their onwards movement to India.

Having evacuated thousands of Indians from war-torn Sudan, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed that the transit facility created at the International Indian School Jeddah for Sudan evacuees during Operation Kaveri had been closed.

Earlier on Friday, an Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers landed in India. With this, the total number of Indians evacuated from Sudan through Operation Kaveri reached 3862.

In a message on Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that moving passengers to Port Sudan from various locations across the country in precarious security circumstances 'was a complex exercise'.

Indian nationals were moved to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia fromPort Sudan using 17 Indian Air Force flights and five Indian Navy ship sorties. Another 86 nationals were evacuated through the countries bordering Sudan.

Jaishankar made special mention of the IAF rescue operation from Wadi Sayyidn, which was executed at great risk.

From Jeddah, Air Force and commercial flights brought the evacuees home, Jaishankar said while thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. He also appreciated the support of the United Nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Chad, Egypt, France and South Sudan.

He also applauded the "spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in Operation Kaveri".

"Our Embassy in Khartoum showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable," he added.

