    'Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport...' say Indian returnees from Sudan

    "I was asked if I was Indian. They assured us that they would not harm us. They asked for food, water, and money and took our car away," an IT professional who returned home safely from Sudan said.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    With all her money and valuables taken away during the conflict in Sudan, Divya Rajasekharan who arrived from the African country, said she lost all hopes of returning to Sudan. "A pair of dress and passport is all that I have now," she said displaying them at the airport here on Thursday afternoon after she was flown to Chennai from the national capital.

    Divya, among the first batch of 9 Tamils who were evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, said the image of Sudan that she cherished during eight years of her life in that country took a steep plunge since the last 15 days.

    "We thought that the war would end in a couple of days but our miseries increased from the third day," she said accompanied by Sophia from Vellore. Her house was located close to the office of the para-military head. "My car, dollars, and other valuables were taken away and on the eighth day of the conflict we became nomads," she said narrating her ordeal.

    Fortunately, the Indian embassy got in touch with her and other Indians living in similar conditions and evacuated them to New Delhi. While four who were from Madurai left directly for their hometown, five from Chennai and Vellore were flown to the airport here.

    "Now I have to start my life from scratch. I have no hopes of returning to Sudan," Divya who hails from Madipakkam, here, said and thanked the central and state governments for their valuable help in rescuing them. 

    "We managed with curd rice and pickles but later got stranded without food and water. I am pregnant... It was at this juncture, the Indian embassy officials contacted us and advised us to reach the outskirts to remain safe till we were taken to port Sudan," Sophia said.

    Rajasekharan was shocked to see the military forces banging on his door. Anticipating trouble if he did not open, Rajasekharan mustered courage and opened the door. "I was asked if I was Indian. They assured us that they would not harm us. They asked for food, water, and money and took our car away," the IT professional said.

    For its part, the State government set up control rooms at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of non-resident Tamils, Chennai, to facilitate the rescue operation. 

    Those from the State stranded in Sudan or their relatives could contact the Commissionerate on phone number: 9600023645 or mail to nrtchennai@gmail.com, it said. 

