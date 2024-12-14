OpenAI whistleblower Indian-American Suchir Balaji found dead in San Francisco

Former OpenAI AI researcher Suchir Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment, reportedly by suicide. The 26-year-old had previously criticized OpenAI for copyright infringement and the negative impact of AI technologies like ChatGPT.

Suchir Balaji, a former Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher at OpenAI, has been found dead in his San Francisco apartment. The 26-year-old reportedly died by suicide. According to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca, "no evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation," he told media.

According to The Mercury News, Suchir Balaji was found dead inside his Buchanan Street apartment on November 26. His LinkedIn profile states that he worked at OpenAI from November 2020 until August 2024.

In 2015, Elon Musk and Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI. Musk established xAI, a competing start-up, three years after leaving OpenAI. Suchir Balaji had claimed that OpenAI was breaking copyright laws in October.

In an interview with The New York Times, he stated, "You have to simply leave the company if you share my beliefs." Additionally, he said that ChatGPT and other similar technologies were harming the internet. Balaji also discussed fair usage and generative AI in an October social media post on X.

The late 2022 launch sparked a wave of legal challenges from writers, programmers, and journalists, who accused the company of unlawfully utilising their copyrighted content to train its program, thereby boosting its valuation to over $150 billion. In an interview that appeared in the New York Times on October 23, Balaji said that OpenAI was having a detrimental effect on entrepreneurs and companies whose data was being utilised to train ChatGPT.

