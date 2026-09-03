Nepal PM Balendra Shah will address the UN General Assembly, leading the delegation to New York. He is expected to highlight the issue of climate change and the recent devastating flash floods that have impacted the Himalayan nation.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will address the United Nations General Assembly this year and is likely to highlight the issue of climate change and recent flash floods in Nepal, sources said. As per the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision was made today during the cabinet meeting and preparations for the visit have started. “Prime Minister will lead the delegation this year. Preparatory works already has begun,” an official involved in the process told ANI.

The decision comes in wake of the Nepal flash floods. “PM will reach New York a day before his address and will fly out after the address,” another senior official said. PM’s advisor Kumar Byanjankar is amongst delegates who will be flying from Kathmandu for the New York along with journalists.

Shift in Delegation Leadership

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal was set to lead the delegation for the UN General Assembly. Khanal had said that there is also the possibility of Balendra Shah’s visit to US for the UNGA. “There is possibility of Prime Minister also attending the General Assembly meeting but it is in early stage of discussion. Initially there was plan for the Foreign Minister to go for it but given the nature and urgency of the matter that we really want to raise at the international forum, it may be even better- ideal for our Prime Minister to be present. Given the disaster situation, it’s quite challenging for Prime Minister himself to leave the country but we are actively looking for the possibility of Prime Minister as well but the final decisions are yet to be made,” Khanal told ANI.

Earlier on August 19, the cabinet had decided to send Foreign Minister Khanal to New York to attend the annual meeting. Following deadly Bhotekoshi flood of August 26, which caused massive loss of life and affected more than 1.6 million people downstream, there has been a feeling that Shah should attend the Assembly and draw international attention to the growing climate risks facing the Himalayan region.

The formal opening of the 81st session is scheduled for September 8, while the high-level General Debate will begin on September 22. Shah has not made a foreign visit since taking charge as executive head on March 27. (ANI)