India's technical team assists rescue at Nepal's Chilime tunnel as its forensic team processes 1,200+ DNA samples to identify victims. The flood death toll has climbed to 1,356, with around 4,994 people, including 587 foreigners, still missing.

India's technical team made steady progress in rescue efforts at the Chilime tunnel in flood-hit Nepal, while the Indian forensic team has processed more than 1,200 DNA samples at two laboratories in Kathmandu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

The MEA said that the rescue efforts at Chilime have been aided by the establishment of safety rope connectivity and the introduction of a large mud pump to expedite the clearance of slush from the tunnel. Work on a makeshift path to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery has also continued to make encouraging progress, according to the MEA.

India's Forensic Team Aids in Victim Identification

Meanwhile, the Indian forensic team is processing more than 1,200 DNA samples at two laboratories in Kathmandu as part of efforts to identify victims following the devastating floods. The team has so far managed to generate around 292 DNA profiles, the MEA said.

Devastating Toll and Ongoing Search Efforts

The death toll from the devastating Nepal floods has climbed to 1,356, with around 4,994 people still missing. According to the latest update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West, including various unidentified human remains.

The highest number of bodies were recovered in Chitwan at 363, followed by Nawalparasi East at 223, Nawalparasi West at 221, Nuwakot at 197, Rasuwa at 169, Gorkha at 75, Dhading at 70 and Tanahun at 38.

The update said 98 dead bodies have been handed over, while samples for DNA testing can be submitted at the concerned District Police Office along with two photographs and proof of kinship.

Around 4,994 people remain missing, including around 1,967 in Rasuwa and 2,340 in Nuwakot. Around 100 security personnel and government officials are also missing, while 587 foreign nationals are listed among the missing.

A total of 13,396 people have been rescued to date. The NDRRMA said 6,676 injured people are receiving treatment. Medical treatment has been provided to 327 people at 10 different hospitals, of whom 242 have been discharged. The Nepali Army has provided medical treatment to 3,379 people, while the Armed Police Force (APF) has provided treatment to 2,970 people.

International Cooperation for Identification

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals who remain missing following the "devastating" mudslide and flash flood on August 26 to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Monday, shared an X post by the Indian Embassy in Beijing, which said, “DNA Profile Matching for Missing Indian Nationals. Please see the press release below for details.”

The Indian Embassy in Beijing said Chinese authorities have confirmed that they are now able to receive DNA samples for Indian nationals listed as missing following the disaster. “Following confirmation from authorities in the People's Republic of China that they are now able to receive DNA samples for Indian nationals listed as missing following the devastating mudslide and flash flood of August 26, the Embassy of India in Beijing requests the families of Indian nationals who remain missing, to submit DNA samples to assist in the identification process,” the Embassy said in a press release.

The Embassy said families willing to provide DNA information should submit the relevant data in the internationally recognised Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) format to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, which will forward it to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison.

Massive Mobilisation for Relief Operations

According to the NDRRMA update, 21,402 security personnel have been mobilised for rescue and relief operations. This includes 7,912 Nepal Police personnel, 9,287 Nepali Army personnel and 4,203 Armed Police Force personnel.

A total of 3,533 people are staying at 39 holding centres, including 669 in Rasuwa, 2,651 in Nuwakot and 213 in Dhading.

The Nepal government has provided cash support of NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading and NPR 135 million to 15 affected local governments.

National Mourning for Flood Victims

Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in memory of lives lost in devastating floods which struck on August 26. A Cabinet meeting held on September 3 at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers had decided to observe national mourning in honour of the flood victims.

Accordingly, the national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

The Bhotekoshi flood struck Rasuwa, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure. The disaster also affected downstream areas along the Trishuli River, including parts of Nuwakot and Dhading, leaving communities displaced and disrupting transport, electricity, water supply and other essential services.

Search and rescue operations, relief distribution and infrastructure restoration have continued in the affected areas, with national security agencies, government authorities, local communities and international partners involved in the response. (ANI)