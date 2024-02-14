Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Myanmar's desperate junta forces Youth into mandatory military service starting April

    In a desperate move, Myanmar's junta has announced compulsory military service for young people, effective from April. The controversial decision has sparked concerns and opposition, as the junta tightens its grip on the nation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    The Myanmar Army is looking to make sweeping changes to further strengthen its grasp on the rule of the country. Tatmadaw as it is popularly known, is ready to formalize military service to people from the age group of 18-35. This comes after the Armed forces is facing an existential crisis.

    The Southeast nation has been grappling with an extreme crisis after a coup by the Military displacing a democratically elected government in 2021. Up until last year, the junta military enjoyed power in the country without any significant dissent. However, three groups have now taken up the fight against the Ruling forces.

    The three brotherhood alliance consisting of the Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army is posing a serious challenge. It has already captured border areas that are vital for the ruling army due to arms supply. They have also lost a significant number of soldiers in the fight against the three-brotherhood alliance.

    In such desperate times, the Tatmadaw has decided to formalize a law governing mandatory military service for the youth of the nation. Men from the age group 18-35 and women from the age group of 18-27 will have to serve in the army for at least 2 years. The law is likely to come into force in April.

    Moreover, retired members of the armed forces who left in the past five years will be called back. Those who don't comply with the new law will face five years in prison. The law is being rushed through to increase the ground force of the ruling junta military which faces increased pressure from the three brotherhood alliance.

