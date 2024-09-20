India News

Nitin Gadkari announces new Mumbai-Bengaluru 14-lane Highway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a 14-lane road connecting major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Starting near Atal Setu

The highway will start near the Atal Setu in Mumbai and pass through Pune before reaching Bengaluru.

Announcement at alumni meet

Gadkari made the announcement while speaking at the alumni meet of the College of Engineering Pune Technological University.

Traffic to reduce by 50%

This highway will connect to Pune via the Ring Road. The minister said that the project will reduce traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50%.

Construction

Construction on this ambitious 14-lane Mumbai-Bengaluru highway will likely begin within six months. The road will be near the Atal Setu linking Sewri in Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

Cost-effective technology

Gadkari emphasized the importance of cost-effective technology in road construction

8 million tons of waste for road

Gadkari said that approximately 8 million tons of waste was used for road construction. The minister also said that there is potential for research in this field.

Electric revolution

Gadkari predicts that all vehicles in the country will run on electricity instead of petrol and diesel within the next 25 years.

Gadkari on Indian roads

Nitin Gadkari said that India ranks third globally in the vehicle market.

