Nitin Gadkari announces new Mumbai-Bengaluru 14-lane Highway

India News
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a 14-lane road connecting major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The highway will start near the Atal Setu in Mumbai and pass through Pune before reaching Bengaluru.
Gadkari made the announcement while speaking at the alumni meet of the College of Engineering Pune Technological University.
This highway will connect to Pune via the Ring Road. The minister said that the project will reduce traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50%.
Construction on this ambitious 14-lane Mumbai-Bengaluru highway will likely begin within six months. The road will be near the Atal Setu linking Sewri in Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.
Gadkari emphasized the importance of cost-effective technology in road construction
Gadkari said that approximately 8 million tons of waste was used for road construction. The minister also said that there is potential for research in this field.
Gadkari predicts that all vehicles in the country will run on electricity instead of petrol and diesel within the next 25 years.
Nitin Gadkari said that India ranks third globally in the vehicle market.