Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel FRESH prices announced: Check September 20 rates in major cities

    Daily petrol and diesel prices are set by OMCs based on global crude oil prices and currency fluctuations. This update provides the latest rates for major Indian cities as of September 20.

    Petrol Diesel FRESH prices announced: Check September 20 rates in major cities gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 8:33 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing organisations (OMCs) publish the price of petrol and diesel, which remains consistent despite the commodities' inherent volatility. The OMCs alter their pricing in reaction to global crude oil prices and foreign currency rate movements, ensuring that consumers are constantly up to date on gasoline expenses.

    Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 20:

    In Delhi, Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per liter

    In Mumbai, petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and diesel price today is Rs 89.97 per liter

    In Bengaluru, Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per liter

    In Chennai, Petrol price today is Rs 100.85 and diesel price today is Rs 92.44 per liter

    In Kolkata, Petrol price today is Rs 103.94 and diesel price today is Rs 90.76 per liter

    In Hyderabad, Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per liter

    In Gurugram, Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per liter

    In Noida, Petrol price today is Rs 94.66 and diesel price today is Rs 87.76 per liter

    While petrol and diesel pricing is deregulated (meaning oil companies have freedom to fix retail rates), the state-owned fuel retailers, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have since late 2021 not revised prices in line with cost.

    They froze rates in April 2022 only to cut prices by Rs 2 per litre each just before general elections this year before again freezing the rates. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.62 a litre.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chakkar aa raha hai After EY employee's tragic death, former Deloitte staff recounts working for 20 hours snt

    'Chakkar aa rahe hai': After EY employee's tragic death, former Deloitte staff recounts working for 20 hours

    AGR ruling hits Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers hard: Shares drop up to 15%; all you need to know AJR

    AGR ruling hits Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers hard: Shares drop up to 15%; all you need to know

    Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork AJR

    Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India snt

    US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 bps in a 1st since 2020: Decoding why it matters for India

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy Here is why the iconic brand is in debt vkp

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy: Here’s why the iconic brand is in debt

    Recent Stories

    Check you daily horoscope: September 20, 2024 Be careful Aries, Leo; good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: September 20, 2024 - Be careful Aries, Leo; good day for Pisces and more

    Kitchen tips: How to keep ginger fresh for longer? RTM

    Kitchen tips: How to keep ginger fresh for longer?

    Kitchen tips: How to keep ginger fresh for longer? RTM

    Kitchen tips: How to keep ginger fresh for longer?

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge snt

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon