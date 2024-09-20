Petrol, Diesel FRESH prices announced: Check September 20 rates in major cities

Daily petrol and diesel prices are set by OMCs based on global crude oil prices and currency fluctuations. This update provides the latest rates for major Indian cities as of September 20.

The latest updates on petrol and diesel prices have been announced, bringing both relief and concern to consumers across the nation. Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing organisations (OMCs) publish the price of petrol and diesel, which remains consistent despite the commodities' inherent volatility. The OMCs alter their pricing in reaction to global crude oil prices and foreign currency rate movements, ensuring that consumers are constantly up to date on gasoline expenses.

Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 20:

In Delhi, Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per liter

In Mumbai, petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and diesel price today is Rs 89.97 per liter

In Bengaluru, Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per liter

In Chennai, Petrol price today is Rs 100.85 and diesel price today is Rs 92.44 per liter

In Kolkata, Petrol price today is Rs 103.94 and diesel price today is Rs 90.76 per liter

In Hyderabad, Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per liter

In Gurugram, Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per liter

In Noida, Petrol price today is Rs 94.66 and diesel price today is Rs 87.76 per liter

While petrol and diesel pricing is deregulated (meaning oil companies have freedom to fix retail rates), the state-owned fuel retailers, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have since late 2021 not revised prices in line with cost.

They froze rates in April 2022 only to cut prices by Rs 2 per litre each just before general elections this year before again freezing the rates. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.62 a litre.

