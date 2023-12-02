Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '#Melodi' selfie: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the COP28 climate action summit in Dubai. She captioned the post as, "Good friends at COP28", with the hashtag '#Melodi'.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and said he looks forward to collaborative efforts between the two countries for a sustainable and prosperous future. Meloni was one among many other world leaders he met on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai. 

    Later, she shared a photo she had taken with the prime minister on Instagram, writing, "Good friends at COP28."

    At the time of the update, the post had garnered over 278,000 likes and several thousand comments, suggesting the two powerful figures of world politics were a favourite on online platforms. 

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28 meet and said that India and Italy were looking for a sustainable and prosperous future. 

    "Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

    Prime Minister Modi met former British PM Tony Blair, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and British colleague Rishi Sunak during his packed day-long programme. In addition to giving four speeches during the climate change summit, he also met with other leaders one-on-one and participated in what was called the "Family Photo."

    The PM last met Meloni at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He expressed his appreciation for Italy's backing of India's G20 leadership, as well as its entry into the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, at the climate summit conference.

