A content creator’s viral video revealed her monthly expenses in Singapore total nearly Rs 3 lakh, sparking online discussions. Her breakdown showed rent is the largest expenditure, followed by food and transport. The post prompted debates on the city's high living costs, lifestyle choices, and budgeting for living abroad.

A content creator's candid breakdown of her monthly expenses in Singapore has gone viral, giving social media users a glimpse into the cost of living in one of the world's most expensive cities. In a video shared online, the influencer revealed that she spends nearly Rs 3 lakh every month, prompting widespread discussion about budgeting, salaries and lifestyle choices abroad.

The creator shared a category-wise breakdown of her expenses, including rent, groceries, dining, transportation, utilities and leisure activities. The post quickly gained traction, with many viewers expressing surprise at the overall amount while others pointed out that Singapore's high living costs are well known.

Sharing her experience, the influencer said: "Living in Singapore costs me around ₹3 lakh a month."

Check the viral video here:

She explained that rent accounts for the largest share of her monthly expenditure, followed by food, transportation and other day-to-day essentials. The detailed breakdown offered viewers an insight into how quickly everyday expenses can add up in a global financial hub like Singapore.

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The video sparked lively conversations across social media. Some users felt the amount was justified given Singapore's high standard of living, world-class infrastructure and efficient public services. Others argued that monthly expenses can vary significantly depending on factors such as housing choices, location, lifestyle and personal spending habits.

One user commented: "Singapore is expensive, but the quality of life is worth it."

Another wrote: "Rent alone can make a huge difference to your monthly budget."

Several users also compared the influencer's expenses with living costs in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Dubai and London, noting that accommodation remains the biggest expense in most global metropolitan areas.

The viral post has encouraged many viewers to reflect on their own finances and compare living expenses across countries. As discussions continue online, the influencer's transparent expense breakdown has become a useful reference point for those considering relocating to Singapore, while also highlighting the importance of financial planning and realistic budgeting when living overseas.

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