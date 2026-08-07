A Delhi entrepreneur's viral post detailed meeting a businessman worth Rs 500 crore who wore a fake Rolex. The businessman explained he avoids genuine luxury watches for practicality and to deter unwanted attention, stating he has nothing to prove. This sparked a widespread online debate about wealth, status symbols, and conspicuous consumption.

A Delhi entrepreneur's social media post about meeting a businessman with an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing an unexpected detail: despite his immense wealth, the businessman reportedly prefers wearing a fake Rolex.

The founder shared the encounter on X, explaining that the businessman intentionally avoids expensive luxury watches in public. According to the post, the decision isn't driven by affordability but by practicality, personal security and a desire to avoid unnecessary attention.

Recalling the conversation, the founder wrote:

"Met a businessman worth Rs 500 crore. He was wearing a fake Rolex."

Curious about the choice, the founder asked why someone with such wealth wouldn't wear the genuine luxury timepiece. The businessman reportedly replied: "A real Rolex attracts the wrong kind of attention. I don't need to prove anything to anyone."

The founder said the interaction challenged his assumptions about wealth and status, suggesting that many truly wealthy individuals prioritise privacy and peace of mind over displaying expensive possessions.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, where users debated whether luxury items genuinely reflect success or merely serve as symbols of status. While some praised the businessman's practical mindset, others questioned whether wearing a counterfeit product was the right approach.

One user commented: "Real wealth is silent."

Another wrote: "The richest people often have the least need to impress others."

However, not everyone agreed with the reasoning. Some users argued that if security was the concern, the businessman could simply wear a modest, non-luxury watch instead of a counterfeit one. Others felt the anecdote reflected a broader shift in attitudes towards wealth, where discretion increasingly outweighs conspicuous consumption.

The viral post has since evolved into a larger conversation about how successful individuals define status in today's world. Rather than relying on luxury brands for validation, many social media users suggested that confidence, financial independence and personal comfort are becoming stronger indicators of success.

As the discussion continues online, the story has resonated with audiences because it questions conventional ideas about wealth and image, reminding people that appearances don't always reveal financial reality—and that the richest person in the room may not always look the part.