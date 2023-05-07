Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching headpieces at King Charles's coronation

    At King Charles' coronation, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had the mommy-and-me matching moment. Kate and Charlotte were seen on their way into Westminster Abbey for the historic ceremony, wearing similar glittering flower headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

    Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in matching headpieces at King Charles coronation gcw
    First Published May 7, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    The latest adorable outfit match between Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, may be their prettiest yet. During King Charles' coronation, the mother and daughter wore matching crystal flower crowns.

    Kate and her mini-me Charlotte were seen on their way into Westminster Abbey for the historic ceremony, wearing similar glittering flower headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. The crowns topped off their polished updos with crystals, silver bullion, and thread-work leaf embroidery.

    Also Read | Black outfit a must, no selfies & more: 5 strange rules King Charles must follow

    Given that royal headgear has historically contained nature-inspired elements, such as the Cartier Halo tiara Kate wore for her wedding and the Lotus Flower tiara she has worn on multiple occasions, the design looks to have traditional roots.

    Both royals also wore special ivory Alexander McQueen gowns embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock designs to represent the United Kingdom's four nations (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland).

    Also Read | Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

    At the insistence of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kate wore a formal robe and mantle over her gown. She completed her ensemble with white pointed-toe shoes and exquisite jewellery that paid homage to the royal women who came before her.

    Because the celebration was less formal than previous coronations, it's believed Kate decided to wear the crown rather than a more traditional tiara. Along with the headpieces, there was considerable debate over whether the royals would wear them into Westminster Abbey before Camilla arrived.

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

