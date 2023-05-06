The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

The St Edward's Crown is one of the most iconic and significant crowns in the world. It is the crown that is traditionally used to crown the monarch of the United Kingdom and is also known as the Coronation Crown.

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years. Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066.

But not many know the background of the St Edward's Crown that rests on the head of King Charles III. The St Edward's Crown is one of the most iconic and significant crowns in the world. It is the crown that is traditionally used to crown the monarch of the United Kingdom and is also known as the Coronation Crown.

* The St Edward's Crown is named after King Edward the Confessor, who was crowned with a similar crown in 1042. However, the current version of the crown was made much later, in 1661, after the original crown was destroyed during the English Civil War.

* The crown was commissioned by King Charles II, who wanted a new crown to be made for his coronation, which took place on 23 April 1661. The crown was made by Robert Vyner, a prominent goldsmith, and took a total of 10 months to complete.

* The crown is made of solid gold and weighs a little over 4 pounds (1.8 kg). It is adorned with over 400 precious stones, including diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies. The most significant of these stones is the Black Prince's Ruby, which is set on the front of the crown and is believed to have belonged to King Edward, the Black Prince.

* The crown has a distinctive shape, with a high arch and a cross at the top. It is also decorated with a number of symbols and motifs, including fleurs-de-lis, crosses, and oak leaves. The symbolism of these motifs is rooted in the history and traditions of the monarchy.

* The St Edward's Crown has been used to crown every British monarch since King Charles II, with the exception of King Edward VIII, who abdicated before his coronation. The crown is kept in the Tower of London, along with other regalia, and is only taken out for coronation ceremonies.

* In addition to its use in coronation ceremonies, the St Edward's Crown has also been used on other significant occasions, such as the lying in state of King George VI in 1952 and the state opening of Parliament.

* Overall, the St Edward's Crown is a symbol of the continuity and tradition of the British monarchy. Its intricate design and rich history make it one of the most important and valuable crowns in the world.