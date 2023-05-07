Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black outfit a must, no selfies & more: 5 strange rules King Charles must follow

    First Published May 7, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    King Charles III was formally crowned in London at a coronation ceremony. After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September of last year, he ascended to the British throne. Following the coronation, the new monarch will be subject to a set of prohibitions that include no signatures or photos, as well as some dietary restrictions.

    article_image1

    King Charles

    King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. He is the oldest person to ever hold the British throne, having succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, upon her death at the age of 74.

    Despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth was crowned 70 years ago, many royal rituals have not altered. As the new ruler, King Charles must follow these odd regulations.

    No selfies or autographs

    King Charles III will not be posing for photos or signing autographs. Although there is no formal etiquette surrounding selfies, this restriction applies to all members of the British royal family.

    Also Read | Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

    article_image2

    King Charles III

    Always carry a black outfit

    When travelling overseas, the King is obligated to follow numerous clothing regulations. As a preventative step in case of an unexpected burial, royals must always bring a black garment, according to custom. Furthermore, when visiting foreign nations, the royals should adhere to the norm of "diplomatic dressing," which means they should dress in a way that represents the local customs of the country they are visiting.

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

    article_image3

    Accept all gifts and presents

    Members of the British royal family must accept any presents handed to them during tours or engagements, according to royal protocol. The royal family's gift policy, however, says that members must not take any gift, hospitality, or service that would or would appear to place that royal "under any obligation to the donor." The policy also states that "before declining a gift offer, careful consideration should be given to any offence that such action may cause."

    article_image4

    Not permitted to eat food from strangers

    King Charles is not permitted to consume food or drinks supplied by strangers for safety concerns. This step is intended to safeguard the King against food poisoning or other forms of damage. Furthermore, the royal family, including the King, is cautioned against eating shellfish to avoid food sickness, which may disrupt their hectic schedules. According to etiquette expert Grant Harrold, the royal family must be cautious when eating and avoid shellfish owing to the risk of shellfish poisoning, which is why it is rarely on their menu.

    Charles III crowned King in first United Kingdom coronation since 1953

    article_image5

    No travelling with his son, Prince of Wales

    According to royal protocol, when two direct heirs to the throne are traveling, they must take separate flights in case of an emergency.  This restriction will also apply to Prince William and his son, Prince George, once the latter reaches the age of 12. To guarantee their safety, King Charles III will not be permitted to fly on the same plane as his son and successor to the throne, Prince William, following his coronation.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Texas mall shooting Gunman opens fire kills atleast 9 suspect dead horrific video of shooter surfaces gcw

    Texas mall shooting: Gunman opens fire, kills atleast 9; horrific video of shooter surfaces

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    China provokes India yet again, sings Pakistan's tune on Kashmir

    Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III AJR

    Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Unknown facts about King Edwards Crown

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

    King Charles III takes oath to serve Commonwealth AJR

    Charles III crowned as King in first United Kingdom coronation since 1953

    Recent Stories

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details vma

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

    Manipur violence Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items details here gcw

    Manipur violence: Curfew partially lifted in Churachandpur to buy essential items

    Texas mall shooting Gunman opens fire kills atleast 9 suspect dead horrific video of shooter surfaces gcw

    Texas mall shooting: Gunman opens fire, kills atleast 9; horrific video of shooter surfaces

    Interior design tips: Brutalism is interesting and aesthetic

    Interior design tips: Brutalism is interesting and aesthetic

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon