Black outfit a must, no selfies & more: 5 strange rules King Charles must follow

King Charles III was formally crowned in London at a coronation ceremony. After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September of last year, he ascended to the British throne. Following the coronation, the new monarch will be subject to a set of prohibitions that include no signatures or photos, as well as some dietary restrictions.

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. He is the oldest person to ever hold the British throne, having succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, upon her death at the age of 74. Despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth was crowned 70 years ago, many royal rituals have not altered. As the new ruler, King Charles must follow these odd regulations. No selfies or autographs King Charles III will not be posing for photos or signing autographs. Although there is no formal etiquette surrounding selfies, this restriction applies to all members of the British royal family. Also Read | Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

Always carry a black outfit When travelling overseas, the King is obligated to follow numerous clothing regulations. As a preventative step in case of an unexpected burial, royals must always bring a black garment, according to custom. Furthermore, when visiting foreign nations, the royals should adhere to the norm of "diplomatic dressing," which means they should dress in a way that represents the local customs of the country they are visiting. The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

Accept all gifts and presents Members of the British royal family must accept any presents handed to them during tours or engagements, according to royal protocol. The royal family's gift policy, however, says that members must not take any gift, hospitality, or service that would or would appear to place that royal "under any obligation to the donor." The policy also states that "before declining a gift offer, careful consideration should be given to any offence that such action may cause."

Not permitted to eat food from strangers King Charles is not permitted to consume food or drinks supplied by strangers for safety concerns. This step is intended to safeguard the King against food poisoning or other forms of damage. Furthermore, the royal family, including the King, is cautioned against eating shellfish to avoid food sickness, which may disrupt their hectic schedules. According to etiquette expert Grant Harrold, the royal family must be cautious when eating and avoid shellfish owing to the risk of shellfish poisoning, which is why it is rarely on their menu. Charles III crowned King in first United Kingdom coronation since 1953