Gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia triggers massive fire, over 100 injured; WATCH dramatic videos

A gas pipeline explosion near Malaysia’s main city on Tuesday set homes on fire and sent flames soaring, injuring over 100 people. A video circulating on social media shows a fireball resembling a nuclear explosion rising into the sky. The ball of fire, soaring hundreds of feet above a residential area, was due to a fire that broke out in a Petronas gas pipeline in Malaysia.

Reports indicate that efforts are underway to extinguish the fire and evacuate people from the surrounding areas. According to a Reuters report, the accident occurred this morning in the city of Puchong, in the state of Selangor, on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Petronas said in a press release that the pipeline had ruptured. The fire department said that a 500-meter-long pipeline had been shut down and that approximately 49 homes in the area had been damaged.

However, there have been no reports of any deaths so far.

Images and videos of orange flames rising to the horizon have flooded social media. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

