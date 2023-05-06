Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

The king and his wife, Camilla, travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey - a distance of 2.2-km - at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Camilla was on Saturday (May 6) formally crowned as the Queen after Charles III was crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey, in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.

Charles III crowned King in first United Kingdom coronation since 1953

The king entered through the great west door of the abbey. He wore a long dark red robe as he slowly proceeded through the church behind his wife, Camilla. He was greeted by a congregation of around 2,200 - made up of heads of state and government, worldwide royalty as well as community champions.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar represented India on the historic occasion and sat alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, followed in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed "Called to Serve".

The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

The two-hour-long ceremony at the Abbey will conclude with the chiming of Abbey bells and the newly crowned King and Queen making their way to another waiting horse-drawn historic Gold State Coach.

Last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

(With inputs from PTI)