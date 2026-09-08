EAM S Jaishankar chaired a meeting on India-West Asia relations, highlighting the focus on safeguarding the 10 million-strong Indian diaspora and national interests amidst regional conflict. Iran also underscored its historic ties with India.

Jaishankar Reaffirms Commitment to Diaspora, Security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday chaired a Consultative Committee meeting on India’s relations with West Asia, emphasising New Delhi's commitment to safeguarding national interests and ensuring the welfare of millions of Indian expatriates amid escalating regional conflict. In a social media statement following the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted India's deep-rooted bilateral ties across the Gulf and the broader West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region. He noted that the discussions focused on expanding long-standing partnerships across economic, strategic, and diplomatic domains. "Chaired a Consultative Committee meeting on India’s relations with West Asia today in New Delhi," Jaishankar wrote. "Highlighted India’s close ties with the Gulf & WANA region, including our longstanding partnerships and cooperation in trade, investments, energy, maritime and people-to-people domains." Addressing key strategic imperatives during the ongoing instability, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the government's priority to protect the diaspora and maintain critical supply chains. "Also underscored our efforts towards welfare of 10 million Indians, as well as ensuring energy & fertiliser security, and advancing our trade & connectivity amidst the ongoing conflict in the region," Jaishankar added. Chaired a Consultative Committee meeting on India’s relations with West Asia today in New Delhi. Highlighted India’s close ties with the Gulf & WANA region, including our longstanding partnerships and cooperation in trade, investments, energy, maritime and people to people… pic.twitter.com/MtEP6R52i4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 7, 2026 The meeting comes as New Delhi closely monitors developments in the West Asian theatre, where maritime disruptions and security risks pose challenges to regional stability, energy trade routes, and Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf.

Iran Highlights India as 'Vital Diplomatic Hub'

Earlier in the day, Iran highlighted India as a vital diplomatic hub ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS summit, expressing optimism that the grouping will provide a strong platform to deepen bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasised the importance Tehran places on its long-standing ties with New Delhi. Referring to President Pezeshkian's recent bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Baghaei reaffirmed that Iran plans to leverage diplomatic engagements in India to expand economic collaboration.

Deepening Ties via BRICS Summit

Highlighting Baghaei's remarks, the Iranian Embassy in India wrote in a post on X, "One of the meetings that President Masoud Pezeshkian held was with the Prime Minister of India. Our relationship with India is a long-standing, historic and civilizational relationship, and we attach great importance to our ties with India." Looking ahead to President Pezeshkian’s agenda for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13, Baghaei expressed confidence that multilateral diplomacy will further accelerate bilateral progress. "We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," Baghaei affirmed. Baghaei further underscored India’s influential role across major multilateral groupings, including the SCO summit and BRICS. "India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS," he said. "It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," he said. (ANI)