Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel discussed strengthening bilateral economic ties in key areas like logistics, AI, and space. Bettel hailed the 'trusted' relations between the nations during his India visit.

Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday and discussed the strengthening of bilateral economic ties. The two leaders discussed cooperation between India and Luxembourg across important sectors, including logistics, AI, digital technologies, space, among others.

In a post on X, Goyal highlighted the meeting and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Mr. @Xavier_Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Minister for Cooperation of Luxembourg. We discussed strengthening India-Luxembourg cooperation across key areas including, logistics, AI and digital technologies, space, financial services and waste management." He further expressed optimism towards the creation of new opportunities for businesses on both sides. "Look forward to deepening our economic ties and creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides," Goyal added. https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2096983632439349504

'Trusted and Honest Relations'

Earlier in the day, Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said that India and Luxembourg have "trusted" and "honest" relations. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bettel said, "I can confirm you cannot choose your neighbours, but you can choose your friends. And India and Luxembourg have trusted relations, honest relations."

Recalling his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Luxembourg's Prime Minister (2013–2023), Bettel said, "I remember when I was Prime Minister, the good contacts I had with Prime Minister Modi."

Bettel, on relations with India, further said, "I love the Indian efficiency. The relations are good. The exchanges are good. We discussed international topics, but as you can guess, what we discuss stays between us." Highlighting the importance of the relationship, Bettel added, "As I told you, you can choose your friends and partners, and I am happy that we both have these good relations."

Jaishankar Lauds Partnership

His remarks came following his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital. Jaishankar lauded the robust partnership between India and Luxembourg, describing their engagement as a "very trusted relationship" with substantial potential for supply chain resilience and economic diversification.

Welcoming Bettel to New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar noted that the visit underscores the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations. He also expressed gratitude for Luxembourg's backing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU). The remarks come as Bettel is on a three-day official visit to India, from September 7 to September 9. (ANI)