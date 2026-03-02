Iranian media reported that the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran was damaged during recent airstrikes on the Iranian capital. The historic Qajar-era royal complex is one of the city’s oldest landmarks and houses valuable cultural artefacts.

Iranian media reported that the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Tehran, was damaged during recent airstrikes on the Iranian capital. The incident comes amid escalating military action following joint attacks on Iranian targets by the United States and Israel.

Officials said several parts of central Tehran were hit during the strikes, though the extent of damage to the historic complex has not been fully confirmed. Authorities are still assessing the impact on the site’s structures and artefacts.

Cultural importance of the palace

The Golestan Palace is one of Tehran’s oldest historic landmarks and once served as the royal complex of the Qajar dynasty. The site includes royal halls, gardens and a large collection of Iranian and European artworks and gifts from past centuries.

The damage to such heritage sites represents a major cultural loss. The situation remains under review as investigations continue.

Iran’s interim leadership meets after supreme leader’s death

Iran’s Provisional Leadership Council held its second meeting following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in recent US-Israel strikes. Iranian state media reported that the meeting took place with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and senior cleric Alireza Arafi present.

The council was formed after Khamenei and several top security officials were killed during the military escalation. It will temporarily oversee state affairs until a new supreme leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts.

Who is in the provisional leadership council

President Masoud Pezeshkian is leading the interim structure. He is joined by Alireza Arafi, a senior cleric and member of Iran’s Guardian Council since 2019. The Guardian Council reviews laws and election candidates to ensure they follow Islamic principles.

Arafi also serves as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader. He leads Friday prayers in Qom, one of the country’s most important religious centres, and oversees religious education nationwide.

The third member, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has headed Iran’s judiciary since 2021. He previously served as intelligence minister from 2005 to 2009 and later held senior judicial posts including prosecutor-general.

Political situation remains tense

Iranian state media said hundreds of people have been killed in attacks across several provinces during the ongoing conflict. The provisional leadership council is expected to manage governance, security and state functions during the transition period.

Meanwhile, international tensions remain high as military exchanges continue across the region and diplomatic responses evolve.

