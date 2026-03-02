A shocking road accident took place near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh when a speeding container truck rammed into a car and dragged it for nearly one-and-a-half kilometres. The incident happened on Saturday evening between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on the Gwalior-Dabra highway, close to a culvert near Bajhera village, just outside Tekanpur limits.

Police said three people were travelling in the car, including an officer from the Special Armed Forces (SAF) who was returning from Orchha. All three passengers survived and escaped without serious injuries, which officials described as remarkable considering the distance the car was dragged.