- Home
- India
- MP SHOCKER! Video Shows Speeding Truck Drags Car For 1.5 Km On Gwalior-Dabra Highway, 3 Escape Alive
MP SHOCKER! Video Shows Speeding Truck Drags Car For 1.5 Km On Gwalior-Dabra Highway, 3 Escape Alive
A truck rammed into a car and dragged it for nearly 1.5 kilometres on MP's Gwalior-Dabra highway. Three passengers, including a Special Armed Forces officer, survived with minor injuries. Locals chased the truck and forced it to stop near a park.
Truck hits car and drags it for long distance
A shocking road accident took place near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh when a speeding container truck rammed into a car and dragged it for nearly one-and-a-half kilometres. The incident happened on Saturday evening between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on the Gwalior-Dabra highway, close to a culvert near Bajhera village, just outside Tekanpur limits.
A harrowing incident unfolded on the Gwalior-Dabra highway in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, March 1, as a
heavy container truck dragged a Tata Nexon car for nearly 1.5 kilometers following a collision.
The car was carrying three passengers, including an officer from the Special… pic.twitter.com/mRn0CwgVsm
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 2, 2026
Police said three people were travelling in the car, including an officer from the Special Armed Forces (SAF) who was returning from Orchha. All three passengers survived and escaped without serious injuries, which officials described as remarkable considering the distance the car was dragged.
Collision near Bilaua and desperate chase
According to police and eyewitnesses, the truck hit the side of a Tata Nexon near Bilaua. After the collision, the car became stuck in the front portion of the truck. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly continued to drive towards Defence Park, pushing and dragging the car along the road.
People nearby heard the passengers shouting for help. Eyewitnesses said the trapped occupants banged on the truck’s body while the vehicle moved at speed. The friction with the road badly damaged the car’s exterior, but its strong build helped prevent a fatal collapse.
Also Read: Intoxicated Driver Rams Car, Drives With Constable On Bonnet In Hyderabad's Gachibowli
Local resident Sebu Gurjar, who saw the crash, chased the truck on his motorcycle and tried to alert the driver. Other commuters also joined the pursuit and shouted for the truck to stop.
Vehicle finally stopped by locals
The terrifying incident continued for about 1,500 metres before locals managed to intercept the truck near a park along the highway. Once the vehicle stopped, an angry crowd gathered at the scene.
Reports said some people assaulted the truck driver before police arrived. Officers from Bilaua Police Station quickly reached the location, rescued the driver from the crowd, and took control of the situation.
The truck was seized and shifted to the police station for investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances of the crash and the driver’s actions.
Survivors safe but vehicle badly damaged
Police confirmed that the car suffered major external damage due to being dragged for a long distance. However, all three occupants, including the SAF officer, escaped with only minor injuries.
Also Read: Woman Lured for Temple Wedding, Raped by Boyfriend and Stranger, Thrown from Building
'Could have been far worse'
Officials said the outcome could have been far worse if the car had overturned or broken apart. The incident has again raised concerns about speeding heavy vehicles and road safety on busy highways.
Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.