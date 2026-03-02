China voiced deep concern over US-Israel strikes on Iran, urging respect for Gulf nations' sovereignty. Beijing dismissed rumours of military cooperation with Tehran and confirmed the evacuation of over 3,000 Chinese nationals from the region.

China Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Escalation

As the conflict in West Asia intensified on Monday, China has voiced deep concern over the escalation, following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted the potential regional repercussions and emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of all Gulf nations, reported China Daily.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China is deeply concerned about the spillover of the military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, which has affected Iran's neighbouring countries. China believes that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf countries should also be fully respected."

Denies Military Cooperation with Iran

Addressing speculation about military cooperation with Iran, Ning dismissed reports that had suggested that Iran is close to reaching a procurement agreement with China for CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles as false information. "As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations, and opposes malicious speculation and hype linking unrelated issues," she said.

Evacuation of Chinese Nationals Underway

China has also stepped up efforts to safeguard its citizens amid the conflict.

"As of March 2, more than 3,000 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran," Ning stated. "Chinese embassies and consulates in countries neighbouring Iran have dispatched working groups to border ports to assist Chinese citizens leaving Iran," she added.

Background on the Widening Conflict

The latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter attacks comes on the heels of a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds.

World leaders and international bodies are urging de-escalation as the risk of wider regional conflict grows, but fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)