PM Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney launched the India-Canada Defence Dialogue. The two nations also announced a long-term uranium supply deal and set a target to raise bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, signing multiple MoUs.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday announced the launch of the India-Canada Defence Dialogue in the presence of visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. A long-term uranium supply agreement and a target to raise bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030 were also announced between the two countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The announcements came after PM Modi held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi. PM Modi was addressing the joint press meeting at Hyderabad House today after the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding aimed at expanding the Canada-India partnership across energy and critical minerals, technology and AI, talent and culture, and defence.

Expanding Bilateral Partnership

Three of the MoUs -namely on Critical Mineral Cooperation, Promoting the use of Renewable Energy, and Cultural Cooperation- were exchanged by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following the signing of MoUs, Prime Minister Modi addressed mediapersons, saying, "The growing cooperation in the field of defence and security is a symbol of our deep mutual trust and the maturity of our relationship. We will work to enhance Defence Industries, Maritime Domain Awareness and Military Exchanges. For this purpose, today we have decided to establish the India-Canada Defence Dialogue."

Further, PM Modi said that people-to-people ties are the real strength of the ties between Canada and India and to strengthen these ties, "we have taken many important decisions." He also highlighted educational collaboration, noting, "In AI, healthcare, agriculture and innovation, many universities are announcing new partnerships. We have also agreed to open a campus in India through Canadian universities."

On promoting inclusivity, the Prime Minister added, "Indigenous and tribal communities are an important part of our cultural heritage. To strengthen our cultural ties, we have established an MOU between both parties. Friends, India has an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome Indian Ocean Ream Association's interest in becoming a Dialogue Partner."

Addressing Global and Security Challenges

Discussing security and global challenges, PM Modi said, "This will provide new depth to our maritime partnership. We agree that terrorism, extremism and radicalization are serious challenges not only for both countries but for the entire humanity. Our close partnership for global peace and stability is very important."

He further emphasised India's commitment to peace, stating, "India's thoughts on the many tensions in the world are clear. We have always called for peace and stability. When two democracies stand together, the voice of peace becomes even stronger."

Addressing the situation in West Asia, PM Modi said, "The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. For the security of all Indian citizens in this region, we will work together with all countries."

PM Modi further said that Carney's visit "has given new strength to all sectors of our partnership. I once again extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your deep commitment to India."

Strategic Agreements and Future Cooperation

Canada and India announced a new Strategic Energy Partnership, including in LNG, LPG, uranium, solar, and hydrogen. PM Modi announced the creation of the India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence in India.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Canadian PM's office noted that Canada is a Pacific nation, and stronger ties in the Indo-Pacific are crucial to its security and sovereignty. "Canada and India will increase defence cooperation, including maritime security, and identify opportunities for bilateral and multilateral naval activities to deepen interoperability and promote knowledge exchange, underscoring our shared commitment to security and resilience," it said.

Building on progress made in recent talks, PM Modi and the Canadian PM Carney agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on security and law enforcement. This includes issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks, as per the statement by the Canadian PM's office.

Carney also underscored that Canada will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression.

Carney and Prime Minister Modi confirmed that Canada and India will conclude a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year, following a meeting of chief negotiators in New Delhi and the finalisation and signing of the Terms of Reference for the CEPA.

Canada and India announced a new Strategic Energy Partnership, including in LNG, LPG, uranium, solar, and hydrogen The Canadian Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation agreed to cooperate on Earth observation and intend to explore joint initiatives on space exploration and quantum technologies, leveraging space-based technologies to support innovation and disaster resilience. (ANI)