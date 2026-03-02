The IDF conducted retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, warning the group it is 'entering a fight it cannot win.' An IDF spokesperson also confirmed simultaneous strikes on targets in Iran, including Tehran, amid escalating regional tensions.

After carrying out overnight retaliatory strikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that the terror organisation is "entering a fight it cannot win" as conflict in West Asia escalates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IDF Details Retaliatory Strikes

In a video statement, IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the Israeli military targeted several Hezbollah positions, including command and control centres, launch sites and senior operatives. "Overnight, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including command and control centers, launch sites, and senior terrorists. We were ready for this," Shoshani said.

He stated that as part of Israel's preparations for its ongoing operation in Iran, the IDF had anticipated potential attacks from the Iran-backed group in Lebanon, enabling a swift response. "As part of the preparations for our operation in Iran, the IDF prepared for an attack from Hezbollah, allowing us to carry out a swift response," he added.

Simultaneous Strikes Target Iran

Shoshani further said that Israeli aircraft were simultaneously striking targets in Iran, including in the capital Tehran, and targeting what he described as underground bunkers belonging to the Iranian regime. "As I am speaking right now, our aircraft are striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, such as underground bunkers of the terror regime. We are operating to eliminate any threats to our civilians and will continue doing so," he said.

Warning Hezbollah against further escalation, Shoshani said, "Hezbollah is entering a fight it cannot win."

Background of Escalation

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

Casualties Reported in Lebanon

Earlier, the Times of Israel reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, that atleast 31 people were killed and 149 others injured in overnight strikes carried out by the IDF across southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern Dahiyeh district. According to the Times of Israel, the areas are known for being Hezbollah strongholds; however, the ministry's figures do not distinguish between civilians and members of Hezbollah among the casualties.