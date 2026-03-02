Interim PM Sushila Karki called on citizens to vote in the March 5 election, calling it a historic moment. She reflected on her challenging tenure post-unrest and urged political parties to maintain discipline for a free and fair poll.

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday called on voters to participate in the March 5 election for the Nepal House of Representatives. Addressing the nation, Karki said Nepal stood at a "historic and important juncture" and appealed to citizens to cast their ballots.

A Look Back at a 'Challenging' Transition

"You all remember the time when I took on this responsibility. The situation after the Gen-Z movement was complex, sensitive and challenging. There was anger among the youth on the streets, fear in everyone's mind, and the future of the country was uncertain. Our first duty was to manage that difficult transition, guide the country away from a violent turn toward a peaceful path, and return it to the constitutional framework. Today, I am satisfied that we have overcome that difficult transition and have come this far. We have succeeded in establishing the rule of law and moving forward with stability on the constitutional path. This achievement is the result of the restraint and cooperation of all of you, the Nepali people," Karki said in a televised address.

Karki was appointed interim Prime Minister on September 12 after days of deliberation following the September 8 unrest. With elections scheduled for Thursday and the silence period set to begin at midnight on Monday, Karki urged voters to exercise their franchise, emphasising that every vote would bring change.

Appeal to Voters and Political Parties

"To move the country forward on the path of political stability and prosperity, all voters should participate in the upcoming elections. Voting is not just about stamping an election symbol and sending someone to victory. It is a decision you make about how you will shape your future and that of your children. Therefore, I sincerely appeal to you to go to your polling station on Thursday, March 5, even if it means leaving other work behind, and cast your vote," Karki added.

Karki urged political parties and candidates to maintain discipline, especially during the silence period, and thanked the Election Commission, security agencies and civil servants for their preparations to ensure free and fair polls. She said the government was committed to conducting the election in a free, fair and fear-free manner, adding that all four security agencies had been mobilised to prevent any security lapses.

"At this juncture, with the election at the doorstep, I request everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Peace is the true identity of Nepal. There is healthy competition in elections, there are different opinions, but there should be no misunderstandings or animosity among us. I thank all political parties and independent candidates in the electoral fray. Our democracy will survive only with your active participation. I also urge all political parties, candidates and supporters to observe complete discipline during the silence period and to conduct campaigning in a restrained and respectful manner in the remaining time before it begins," the Interim Prime Minister said.

Warning Against Misinformation

The Prime Minister also warned against misinformation on social and mainstream media, saying authorities were tracking and taking action against those spreading fabricated content and misleading claims.

Extending greetings on Holi ahead of the vote, she said the festival symbolises unity and goodwill and urged people to celebrate responsibly without applying colours against anyone's will.

Foreign Affairs and Safety of Nepalis

On foreign affairs, Karki expressed concern over rising tensions in West Asia. She said the government was closely monitoring developments and prioritising the safety of Nepalis in the region. "We have received encouraging support and feedback from friendly countries and international organisations for Nepal's ability to manage the elections within a short time. I would like to thank the friendly countries that provided in-kind, cash and technical assistance for election management. We are also grateful for the support received from United Nations agencies," Karki said.

Concluding her address, Karki said she had assumed office at a difficult moment in history and that the country's direction would soon rest with the people's chosen representatives. "Today, in another corner of the world, the war crisis in the Middle East has deepened. The tension in and around Iran has worried us. The Government of Nepal is closely monitoring the developments. The safety of our Nepali brothers, sisters and youth living there is a matter of great concern to us. All Nepali missions in the region have been activated to ensure that there is no lapse in security facilitation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation. We are with you at all times. This government is committed to protecting the personal safety and well-being of every Nepali citizen, wherever they may be. Finally, I have taken it as my responsibility to serve my motherland by assuming the office of Prime Minister at this difficult juncture. I have always tried to stand for justice and integrity. In a few days, the reins of this country will pass to the representatives you elect," Karki said. (ANI)