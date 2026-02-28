Oil Prices Could Hit $110 As Iran Tensions Threaten Strait Of Hormuz: Experts
Oil markets are under pressure after rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following Israel's strike on Iran. Crude prices could rise to 95 to 110 dollars per barrel if Iran disrupts supply routes. The strait carries major share of global trade
Oil Markets On Edge As Strait of Hormuz Faces Rising Tensions: Why The Strait Matters
The Strait of Hormuz has become a key focus after Israel’s strike on Iran. This narrow waterway carries a large share of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas. Because so much global energy passes through it, any disruption could quickly affect fuel prices worldwide.
Experts say the strait is one of the most important energy routes on Earth. Even the risk of tension in this area can move markets.
Oil price risks explained
According to Equirus Securities, as quoted by NDTV report, crude oil prices could rise sharply if Iran responds to the conflict by disrupting supply. The report estimates prices could jump to between 95 and 110 US dollars per barrel if the situation worsens.
Iran produces about 3.3 million barrels of oil per day. This equals roughly 3 percent of global supply. Analysts estimate that every 1 percent supply shock can push prices up by 3 to 5 percent. If Iranian supply alone is disrupted, prices could rise by 9 to 15 percent.
With oil previously near 70 dollars per barrel, that would mean a direct increase of about 6 to 11 dollars, lifting prices to around 76 to 81 dollars even without wider disruption.
The geopolitical premium factor
However, markets do not react only to supply loss. If shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is threatened, prices may include what analysts call a geopolitical premium. Equirus estimates this premium could add 20 to 40 dollars per barrel.
Such a rise would push oil close to or beyond 95 to 110 dollars per barrel. This shows how fear and uncertainty can affect prices as much as actual supply cuts.
Crude oil prices have already climbed around 10 percent since the United States began increasing military deployments in the Middle East.
Iran’s possible responses
A report by International Crisis Group says Iran has several options short of fully closing the strait. These include harassing oil tankers, restricting navigation during military drills, flying drones near ships, or boarding vessels. Such actions could raise shipping costs and insurance rates without declaring a formal blockade.
Iran could also slow traffic or temporarily limit movement to send a warning signal to markets.
Risks of a full closure
A complete shutdown of the strait would severely disrupt global energy trade. It would likely trigger a naval response led by the United States. At the same time, Iran’s own oil exports would also be affected, which could harm its economy.
Analysts say oil markets often react strongly at first during conflicts, then stabilise as trade routes adjust and supply patterns change. For now, global energy markets remain highly sensitive to developments in the region.
