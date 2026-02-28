According to Equirus Securities, as quoted by NDTV report, crude oil prices could rise sharply if Iran responds to the conflict by disrupting supply. The report estimates prices could jump to between 95 and 110 US dollars per barrel if the situation worsens.

Iran produces about 3.3 million barrels of oil per day. This equals roughly 3 percent of global supply. Analysts estimate that every 1 percent supply shock can push prices up by 3 to 5 percent. If Iranian supply alone is disrupted, prices could rise by 9 to 15 percent.

With oil previously near 70 dollars per barrel, that would mean a direct increase of about 6 to 11 dollars, lifting prices to around 76 to 81 dollars even without wider disruption.

