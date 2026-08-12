Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's prolonged isolation in Adiala Jail has fueled intense speculation. A recent claim by journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, citing military sources who fear Khan may no longer be alive, has amplified these concerns despite official denials.

Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s life in Adiala Jail has remained a focal point of intense political friction, with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and family repeatedly demanding transparency regarding his health and confinement conditions.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan’s health condition came to the spotlight after reports of losing 85% vision in his right eye due to medical neglect and restricted access to specialists, amplifying his party’s demands for independent health evaluations and unhindered visitation rights. Imran’s son Kasim Khan has also raised concerns over his father’s well-being, alleging he and his brother have been denied access to him for months.

However, Pakistan authorities, especially the prison administration, have repeatedly rejected the claims that Imran Khan’s health is being deliberately neglected, saying he is receiving medical care. At the same time, the concern over restricted access has persisted, with Pakistan’s Supreme Court seeking responses from jail and government officials over alleged denial of visitation rights.

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Is Imran Khan Dead?

As Imran Khan continues to remain away from the public eye, his prolonged isolation has fuelled growing speculation over his whereabouts and well-being. However, the uncertainty intensified after Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan claimed that three military officers had expressed fears that the former prime minister may no longer be alive.

In a video that went viral on social media, Wajahat stated that he had received information suggesting that three military officers were concerned that Imran Khan might have died in custody, while acknowledging that he could not independently verify the claim.

“The senior officers in the GHQ, at least three officers, have this personal perspective... [They] have expressed in different ways that Imran Khan is no longer with us. And that is the reason why the Pakistan army and the army chief are keeping him from the rest of the country." the Pakistani journalist said.

“I hope it's not confirmed yet. But three, these are fears. Three, senior military sources are fearing that Imran Khan is no longer with us,” he added.

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The rumour of Imran Khan’s death in Jail first came to light in November last year, when unverified social media claims triggered intense unrest and a gathering of thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail demanding proof of his safety.

Simultaneously, jail authorities quickly dismissed the rumours as baseless, adding that the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister was alive and inside the facility and was receiving complete medical attention.

Why Imran Khan Lodged in Adiala Jail?

The former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been held since August 2023, serving a 14-year imprisonment alongside his wife, Busra Biwi, after being convicted of corruption, state secret breaches, and the misuse of state gifts during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

Imran was reportedly involved in multiple legal cases encompassing over 150 charges overall, ranging from graft and anti-terrorism laws to inciting protests, which his legal team contends were orchestrated to dismantle his political career and block his return to power.

The first arrest against former Pakistan PM was made on May 9, 2023, when paramilitary forces took him into custody from the Islamabad High Court premises, triggering nationwide protests and marking the beginning of his ongoing legal and political ordeal. After being convicted of several charges, Imran Khan was sentenced to additional prison terms, including a 14-year sentence in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in January 2025.

Recently, on August 11, Wajahat Saeed Khan shared a two-part series titled 'Is Khan still with us' and 'What happens after Khan', which triggered public anxiety across Pakistan, media discussions, and subsequent clarifications regarding the strict information blackout surrounding the incarcerated leader.

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