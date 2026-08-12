A father and his two-month-old baby were rescued alive from rubble after Colombia's 7.4-magnitude earthquake. The father shielded the child as the building collapsed.

A father and his two-month-old baby were rescued alive from a collapsed building following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday. The man shielded the infant with his body as the five-story structure crumbled.

Two police officers who happened to be in the area climbed onto the rubble after hearing cries. "We heard crying and moaning," said officer Ronald García. There was also a strong smell of gas. "I'm a father myself and have a four-year-old daughter. Without thinking twice, we started digging."

"He just begged us not to let his child die," police officer said

Local residents joined the rescue effort. They were eventually able to reach the father and his son, named Salomón. The man, still half-buried, held the baby tightly in his arms. "He just begged us not to let his child die," García said.

Both were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. However, the mother and her brother remain trapped under the rubble. "May God grant that they are alive," said the officer. The search continues.

According to the latest government figures, the earthquake killed at least 181 people and injured more than 2,500. In Cali alone, 95 people were killed and more than 180 are still missing.

The rescue of the father and baby has been hailed as a miracle.

The earthquake is the strongest to hit Colombia in the 21st century.

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for survivors.