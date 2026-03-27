An Australian fan, Luke Brown, was initially denied entry to the Sheffield Shield Final for wearing a ‘Free Imran Khan’ T-shirt, deemed political by security. Cricket Australia later classified it a ‘humanitarian issue’ and allowed him in, amid growing concerns over the former Pakistan captain’s prison health.

The Australian cricket fan, Luke Brown, was denied entry to the Sheffield Shield Final between South Australia and Victoria at the Junction Oval in St Kilda, after he was spotted wearing a ‘Free Imran Khan’ T-shirt, which security initially deemed a political statement, preventing his entry into the stadium.

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Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been serving prison sentences since 2022 on multiple corruption charges and have faced legal battles and convictions that gained widespread attention. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain recently made the headlines after reports emerged that he has lost about 85 % of the vision in his right eye, leaving him with only 15% of his eyesight while in custody.

This prompted 14 former Indian captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, to write a letter to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for proper treatment and urgent medical care, urging that Imran Khan be provided humane conditions, regular health check-ups, and access to proper medical facilities while being in prison.

Also Read: ‘Mohsin Naqvi Is Threatening Us’: Imran Khan’s Sisters Allege Govt & Army Plot to Kill Former PM in Jail

‘I Was Surprised’

Luke Brown, the Australian cricket fan, was denied entry into the stadium by security officials on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield Final between South Australia and Victoria at the Junction Oval, after he wore the T-shirt, which simply read ‘Free Imran Khan’ and was initially deemed a political statement by security officials.

Brown stated that he was initially surprised by the security’s decision, noting that while he understood the need for consistent enforcement, he felt that the action was unnecessary and that more could be done to rally support for Imran Khan within the cricket community.

“I was surprised. I understand the argument that they have to deal with other situations, so it's easier for them to apply a blanket rule. They were very nice. I can see why they made that call, but I think it’s the wrong one. The cricket world should be getting behind him,” Luke Brown said.

“It’s up to them how they enforce their rules, but if they’re going to do this, then it puts a bigger onus on them to do more on other fronts to mobilise the cricket public to support Imran Khan," he added.

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Imran Khan’s deteriorated health condition while being in prison since 2022 and lack of adequate medical care have intensified calls from cricket legends and human rights advocates for urgent intervention to ensure his safety and proper treatment.

‘This is a Humanitarian Issue’

The denial of Australian cricket fans’ entry for the opening day of the Sheffield Shield final has come to Cricket Australia’s notice, which eventually allowed Luke Brown to attend the title clash between South Australia and Victoria at Junction Oval in St Kilda.

Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that, considering the widespread concern for Imran Khan’s well-being, the matter was treated as a ’humanitarian issue’, and the fan was allowed entry to the Sheffield Shield Final.

“Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan's welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly," a CA spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Imran Khan has a massive fan base not just in Pakistan but across the globe, given his rising popularity during his playing days and his continued influence in politics, prompting widespread support and concern for his health and treatment while in prison.

Khan’s success as the World Cup-winning captain in 1992 was a defining moment for Pakistan Cricket, cementing his legacy as a national hero and inspiring generations of cricketers and fans worldwide.

Also Read: ‘You Can’t Retire Now’: Throwback When Imran Khan Changed Sunil Gavaskar’s Retirement Plans