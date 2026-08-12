A US couple’s vacation was shattered by a chilling security alert after their home camera detected an unknown woman casually sitting inside their apartment.

A US couple’s vacation was shattered by a chilling security alert after their home camera detected an unknown woman casually sitting inside their apartment. The incident unfolded on July 24 at a luxury apartment building in Long Island City, New York, while Bill and Yelim Kim were away on vacation. According to Fox 5 NY, the couple had no reason to suspect anyone was inside their home until their security camera suddenly sent them an alert.

When they checked the footage, they were stunned to find an unfamiliar woman sitting on their couch, apparently making herself comfortable inside their apartment. The discovery immediately raised a disturbing question: how had a complete stranger managed to get through the building’s security?

Bill Kim told Fox 5 NY that he was initially in disbelief after seeing the footage. He said the couple could not stop thinking about what could have happened if their security camera had not alerted them, especially since the incident occurred close to 11 pm.

The couple later discovered that the woman had allegedly gained entry by telling building staff that she was a dog walker. Emails from the building’s management obtained by Fox 5 NY reportedly showed that a concierge employee handed her the apartment keys without properly verifying her identity.

Yelim Kim told Fox 5 NY that they had never had a dog walker come to their home in their absence, while Bill said they had not authorised any guest to enter the apartment.

Surveillance footage also captured the woman inside the residence. According to the couple, she damaged a bookshelf while allegedly trying to remove their security camera after noticing it.

Police later arrived at the apartment shortly before 11 pm after receiving a report that someone had entered the home without permission.

The couple said the same woman returned to the building two days later, but security prevented her from going beyond the lobby.

Speaking to Fox 5 NY, she said she was “freaking traumatised” by the experience, particularly knowing that a stranger had been inside her home while she and her husband were thousands of miles away.