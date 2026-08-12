The Indian and Royal Australian Navies held the 17th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks in Sydney, focusing on strengthening operational interoperability and expanding bilateral cooperation. The talks reaffirm the shared commitment to a stronger partnership.

The navies of India and Australia held discussions on strengthening operational interoperability and expanding bilateral cooperation in capability building and training, with a focus on further deepening maritime collaboration between the two countries.

Focus on Maritime Interoperability

The bilateral engagements took place during the 17th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy, conducted in Australia's Sydney from August 11 to 12. Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "The 17th Indian Navy-Royal Australian Navy Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were held in Sydney from 11-12 Aug 26, co-chaired by RAdm Sachin Reuben Sequeira, ACNS (FCI), and RAdm Christopher Smith, Commander Australian Fleet. Building on the strong India-Australia maritime partnership, discussions focused on enhancing operational interoperability, increasing the complexity of bilateral exercises, and advancing cooperation in capability building and training." The 17th #IndianNavy–#RoyalAustralianNavy Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks were held in Sydney from 11-12 Aug 26, co-chaired by RAdm Sachin Reuben Sequeira, ACNS (FCI), and RAdm Christopher Smith, @COMAUSFLT. Building on the strong 🇮🇳-🇦🇺 maritime partnership, discussions focused on… pic.twitter.com/MtpVl3fMjt — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 12, 2026

"The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of Indian Navy and Australian Navy towards a stronger and more interoperable maritime partnership," the Indian Navy Spokesperson added.

IAF Participation in Exercise Pitch Black 26

The naval interactions followed the Indian Air Force's (IAF) successful participation in Exercise Pitch Black 26, hosted at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin in Australia from July 20 to August 7. The IAF delegation comprised highly skilled Air Warriors, including pilots, engineers, technicians, air traffic controllers, and other domain experts.

Reflecting on the successful execution of the air drills, the Indian Air Force - Media Coordination Centre posted on X, "Mission accomplished. Skies mastered. Partnerships strengthened. Ex Pitch Black 26 concluded with intense multinational air operations as the Indian Air Force operated side-by-side with partner Air Forces - elevating interoperability, exchanging hard-earned expertise, and refining combat readiness under realistic conditions. Every mission and interaction delivered mutual gains in tactics, procedures, and professional excellence."

Exercise Pitch Black serves as the Royal Australian Air Force's premier biennial international air combat engagement. According to an official statement issued by the Australian Government Defence Department, over 2,500 military personnel, alongside 100 aircraft representing 21 partner nations, demonstrated seamless coalition integration throughout the three-week exercise. The 2026 edition featured historical debuts, with the Japan Air Self-Defence Force's F-35A Lightning II fighters and the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets participating in the combat exercise for the first time.

Outlining the strategic objectives of the drills, the Ministry of Defence noted in an official release, "Exercise Pitch Black 26 provides an excellent opportunity to validate expeditionary air operations over extended distances, enhance multinational interoperability and strengthen professional partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise will enable participating air forces to operate in a realistic and challenging multinational environment, fostering greater operational synergy and mutual understanding. The IAF has previously participated in the 2018, 2022 and 2024 editions of the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and regional security."

Broader Diplomatic Context

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day visit to Australia, during which he held high-level delegation talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, interacted with key business leaders, and addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium. The diaspora event witnessed an attendance of around 35,000 people and featured addresses by Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan. (ANI)