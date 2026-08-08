An Indian Air Force Wing Commander has been arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act on suspicion of disclosing sensitive defense information. The officer was allegedly honey-trapped by a suspected Pakistani intelligence agent via social media, prompting an investigation into a potentially wider espionage network.

An Indian Air Force Wing Commander has been arrested by Delhi Police on suspicion of disclosing sensitive defense-related information, and investigators believe there may be connections to a wider espionage network. The officer was arrested two months ago and charged under the Official Secrets Act, according to the police.

The case has drawn significant attention as the accused remains in judicial custody and has not sought bail since his arrest. The Indian Air Force officials submitted a complaint, which prompted the action.

According to officials, the serving officer was taken into custody on May 30, 2026, following claims that a suspected Pakistani intelligence agent had honey-trapped him. He was initially questioned in police custody and later sent to Tihar Jail by a Delhi court.

Before being turned over to the appropriate agencies, the officer was under observation, according to investigators. He may have been a member of a larger espionage network that reportedly sought crucial military intelligence, according to Delhi Police.

Investigators are currently looking into if any foreign handlers were responsible for the purported information leak.

According to police sources, a woman had contacted the officer through social media. Investigators suspect that she was acting on behalf of Pakistani intelligence handlers. The officer was reportedly going through a difficult phase in his personal life when the contact began, and the interaction later intensified through online chats and video calls.

Agencies claim that the officer gave the lady access to private documents and other defense-related information online during this time. Although the claimed material's nature has not been made public, investigators think it could include strategically significant information. The purported installation of a certain mobile application is another element that is being investigated.

The officer urged a coworker to install the software on a phone, according to investigators, and authorities believe it may have been spyware or remote-access malware that could have tracked position, extracted data, and intercepted conversations. Electronic device forensic analysis is still ongoing.

On July 30, 2026, detectives submitted a charge sheet to the appropriate court in a noteworthy procedural step. According to officials, the case is now under judice, and the court is looking for further information.

The case has sparked new worries about social media being used to target defence personnel and cyber-enabled espionage. Investigative organisations are still tracking down the purported information receivers, locating any foreign connections, and figuring out whether a bigger espionage network was operating in the background. In the upcoming weeks, further court procedures and conclusions from the continuing inquiry are anticipated.