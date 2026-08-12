A knife-wielding man has been arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly attacking residents and injuring two people at a housing estate in Pok Fu Lam, triggering panic among pedestrians and security personnel.

A knife-wielding man has been arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly attacking residents and injuring two people at a housing estate in Pok Fu Lam, triggering panic among pedestrians and security personnel. Police received multiple reports at around 9.20am on Monday about a man in his twenties allegedly attacking people at Baguio Villa, located at 550 Victoria Road. A domestic helper suffered an injury to her back, while a doorman sustained a graze to his elbow. The helper was taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for medical treatment.

It remained unclear whether the reported injuries were inflicted with the knife.

Footage circulating online captured the chaotic episode, showing a topless man dressed in black sweatpants sprinting barefoot along a street while pursuing a pedestrian. He then turned his attention towards security guards wearing high-visibility vests. One guard appeared to trip and fall as the man lunged towards him.

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The dramatic clip ends with the attacker being driven away by the fallen guard’s colleagues and the pedestrian he had initially pursued.

A second video showed the same man chasing a woman across a zebra crossing. The woman fell to the ground as the attacker caught up with her, before another pedestrian intervened and helped her fend off the assailant.

Police subsequently arrested the man in connection with the incident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged attacks are ongoing.