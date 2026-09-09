New Delhi hosts the first INNOPROM.India, a major Russian industrial fair spotlighting expanding India-Russia trade and tech cooperation. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov calls the event 'unprecedented' in the history of bilateral economic relations.

As New Delhi prepares to host a landmark confluence of global industry and diplomacy, a special publication has spotlighted the expanding contours of bilateral trade and technology cooperation between India and Russia. The welcoming address of Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has been published in the "INNOPROM.India and 18th BRICS Summit 2026" magazine, produced jointly by the Embassy of Russia in India and the Financial Express newspaper. Opening his message, Ambassador Alipov stated, "It is my great pleasure to welcome you to INNOPROM.India, the first-ever India edition of a major Russian international industrial fair, which will open at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and run from 9 to 11 September."

Describing the scale of the gathering, he noted, "An industrial event of such scale and scope is unprecedented in the history of Russian-Indian economic relations."

Unprecedented Scale and High-Level Participation

The exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India, bringing together over 200 companies and businesses from both nations.

Highlighting the incoming high-level representation, the Ambassador detailed that the Russian delegation features CEOs from prominent entities such as "Rostec, Rosatom, Roscosmos, RUSAL, Transmashholding, PhosAgro, and the Russian Export Centre, and Sber, alongside official delegations from Moscow, Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Chelyabinsk."

Complementing this, the National Steel Pavilion of the Indian Ministry of Steel, featuring SAIL, NMDC, MOIL, and MECON, forms the centrepiece of the Indian exposition, alongside participation from KABIL, Vedanta, and ITC, as well as a dedicated presentation of Andhra Pradesh.

Comprehensive Business Programme

Outlining the commercial roadmap, Ambassador Alipov explained that "a comprehensive business programme will focus on key priorities and synergies of the industrial agendas of both countries, localisation and joint ventures, as well as on the practical mechanisms underpinning bilateral trade." These mechanisms encompass cross-border payments in national currencies, customs procedures, and transport corridors.

Furthermore, the event addresses additive manufacturing by combining Russian expertise in equipment and materials with India's manufacturing capabilities and critical minerals, spanning the complete value chain from exploration and extraction to advanced processing and high-value-added goods.

Discussions on computing, artificial intelligence models, data infrastructure, and standards will parallel dialogues on regional aviation and production localisation.

Focus on Practical Outcomes

Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India, are expected at the plenary session.

Emphasising the structure, Alipov added, "The programme has been designed with a clear focus on practical outcomes. The B2B and B2G formats provide a platform for matching technological expertise with industrial capabilities, identifying reliable partners and advancing concrete projects in both countries."

Aligning National Policies and Future Goals

Connecting bilateral policy alignment, the Ambassador observed, "In this regard, INNOPROM.India inherently compliments flagship national policies that are mutually reinforcing, Atmanirbhar Bharat in India and technological sovereignty in Russia."

Pointing to recent milestones, he highlighted that "Russia-India trade has grown nearly sevenfold over the past five years, exceeding USD 63 billion in 2025," with an ambitious target of reaching "USD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030."

A Call to Strengthen Partnership

Ambassador Alipov extended a direct invitation, "I warmly invite you to take part in the work of INNOPROM.India and high-level sessions, explore the exhibition and opportunities for partnerships."

He affirmed that the milestone event enhances the foundation to carry the Russia-India Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership confidently into its next decade. (ANI)