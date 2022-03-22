Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an "immediate cessation violence" in a joint declaration with Japan last week.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    India's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been "shaky", according to US President Joe Biden stated on Monday, as Europe's worst conflict since World War 2 is about to complete a month. While talking about global punitive measures against the Kremlin, the US President stated that the QUAD is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this; however, Japan has been powerful and Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression. The QUAD countries are India, Japan, Australia and the US.

    The US asked India to consider oil supplies from Moscow after Washington declared a major measure prohibiting crude oil shipments from the Kremlin. When asked if Biden would speak to India about the issue last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated in a briefing that they communicated with Indian leaders at various levels, not just via the President (Joe Biden). In the wake of the Ukraine conflict, Japan, the United States, and Australia have issued a slew of sanctions against Moscow, and New Delhi is set to follow suit.

    Last week, in a joint statement with Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an "immediate cessation violence." The same remark has been presented at the United Nations. However, New Delhi never voted against Moscow. 

    The centre has not yet replied to the comments by the US president.

    With Ukraine continuously pressing NATO to close the skies in response to Russian airstrikes, Biden's proactiveness during the war has been questioned. The US President in the past made it clear that a no-fly zone in Ukraine is not an option. 

    On Monday, Biden discharged the claims that Kyiv was not well-equipped to put up an intense fight. He insisted on a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific while speaking at the Bussiness Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting. He stated that the idea that Ukraine doesn't have specific equipment is simply not accurate. Also, he doesn't have time to give the details. However, they have every piece of equipment to be doing what they are doing, he added. NATO is united like never before. 

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
