user
user

Twitter's iconic logo, blue bird 'Larry', sold for nearly $35,000 at auction after Elon Musk's rebrand

'Larry', the iconic blue bird logo, that once adorned Twitter’s former San Francisco headquarters has been sold for a staggering $34,375.

Twitter's iconic logo, blue bird 'Larry', sold for nearly $35,000 at auction after Elon Musk's rebrand shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

'Larry', the iconic blue bird logo, that once adorned Twitter’s former San Francisco headquarters has been sold for a staggering $34,375. The 560-pound (254-kilogram) sign, measuring 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 metres by 2.7 metres), was removed after Elon Musk rebranded the social media giant to 'X'.

RR Auction, a company renowned for curating rare and collectible memorabilia, conducted the sale. However, the identity of the winning bidder is not known.

Elon Musk has previously put up an array of Twitter’s relics for sale, ranging from company signage and memorabilia to office furniture and even kitchen appliances. The iconic bird logo, affectionately named “Larry” after basketball legend Larry Bird, had been synonymous with Twitter’s identity - until Musk’s sweeping rebrand in 2023.

Also read: Elon Musk's X sues Centre over alleged censorship via IT Act, calls it 'unlawful content regulation'

The headquarters itself underwent a stark transformation, with its once-vibrant blue bird motifs stripped away in favor of darkened walls and X-themed interiors.

The auction also showcased other prized tech artifacts, including an original Apple-1 computer, which commanded an impressive $375,000. A 1976 Apple Computer Co. cheque signed by Steve Jobs was snapped up for $112,054, while a first-generation, sealed 4GB iPhone found a buyer for $87,514.

Also read: Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Balochistan violence: 8 killed in twin attacks on police and Punjabi labourers ddr

Balochistan violence: 8 killed in twin attacks on police and Punjabi labourers

Parts of Balochistan shut down, protests erupt amid police crackdown on peaceful protest dmn

Parts of Balochistan shut down, protests erupt amid police crackdown on peaceful protest

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested anr

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him shk

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him

Recent Stories

Heavy rain alert! These 8 Tamil Nadu districts to brace for downpour AJR

Heavy rain alert! These 8 Tamil Nadu districts to brace for downpour

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled shk

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments ddr

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments

Recent Videos

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon
Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

Video Icon