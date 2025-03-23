Twitter's iconic logo, blue bird 'Larry', sold for nearly $35,000 at auction after Elon Musk's rebrand

Read Full Article

'Larry', the iconic blue bird logo, that once adorned Twitter’s former San Francisco headquarters has been sold for a staggering $34,375. The 560-pound (254-kilogram) sign, measuring 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 metres by 2.7 metres), was removed after Elon Musk rebranded the social media giant to 'X'.

RR Auction, a company renowned for curating rare and collectible memorabilia, conducted the sale. However, the identity of the winning bidder is not known.

Elon Musk has previously put up an array of Twitter’s relics for sale, ranging from company signage and memorabilia to office furniture and even kitchen appliances. The iconic bird logo, affectionately named “Larry” after basketball legend Larry Bird, had been synonymous with Twitter’s identity - until Musk’s sweeping rebrand in 2023.

The headquarters itself underwent a stark transformation, with its once-vibrant blue bird motifs stripped away in favor of darkened walls and X-themed interiors.

The auction also showcased other prized tech artifacts, including an original Apple-1 computer, which commanded an impressive $375,000. A 1976 Apple Computer Co. cheque signed by Steve Jobs was snapped up for $112,054, while a first-generation, sealed 4GB iPhone found a buyer for $87,514.

