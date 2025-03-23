user
Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Gaza's health ministry has said that reports that 41 people have been confirmed killed and 61 injured by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours. This brought the total number of Palestinians killed since the war began 17 months ago to 50,021.

Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

The Gaza Strip's health ministry has reported that the Palestinian death toll has exceeded 50,000 since the onset of hostilities on October 7, 2023. In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 41 individuals and injured 61 others. ​

Escalation of violence

The recent surge in casualties follows a brief ceasefire that was shattered by intensified Israeli military operations. On March 22, Israeli forces conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians, including Salah al-Bardawil, a senior Hamas political leader, his wife, and several children. ​

Also read: Israel conducts biggest strike on Gaza as ceasefire talks with Hamas stall; 235 killed | Story so far

The Israeli government has justified these actions as necessary measures against Hamas, which it designates as a terrorist organization. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have issued stern warnings, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals for extreme measures, including the displacement of Gaza's population. 

Humanitarian crisis deepens

The relentless conflict has precipitated a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The health ministry reports that, in addition to the over 50,000 fatalities, more than 113,000 individuals have been wounded since the war began. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to rescuers. ​

The destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and residential areas, has exacerbated the plight of civilians. The European and Nasser hospitals have reported numerous casualties, including entire families, overwhelming medical facilities already strained by continuous airstrikes. ​

Displacement and evacuations

The conflict has led to massive displacement within Gaza. Following Israeli orders for evacuation, residents of cities like Rafah have been forced to flee under perilous conditions. This cycle of displacement has resulted in the establishment of emergency refugee camps, further straining limited resources. ​

Also read: Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

International response and prospects for peace

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and the mounting civilian toll. Efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire have thus far been unsuccessful, with both sides entrenched in their positions. The recent breakdown of the January ceasefire, which had provided a brief respite, underscores the fragility of peace efforts in the region. ​

As the conflict enters its 17th month, the path to peace remains uncertain. The staggering loss of life and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza highlight the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the violence and address the underlying issues fueling the conflict.​

